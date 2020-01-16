Automotive IoT Market – Market Data, Industry Analysis, Size, & Share 2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Automotive IoT market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Automotive IoT market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

The Automotive IoT market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Automotive IoT market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Automotive IoT market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

In this Automotive IoT market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The content of the Automotive IoT market report includes the following insights:

Growth outlook of the global Automotive IoT market in terms of value and volume

Strategies utilized by different Automotive IoT market players.

Drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends (DROT Analysis) impacting the growth prospect for the Automotive IoT over the forecast period.

End use consumption of the Automotive IoT across various regions.

Identify the ecological impacts of the Automotive IoT and what regulations are being imposed on its usage.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=989&source=atm

On the basis of solution, the global Automotive IoT market report covers the following solutions:

Drivers and Restraints

The automotive IoT is internet connected vehicles that can communicate with other vehicles and infrastructures. With the growing number of vehicles, especially in the urban locations, the need for real-time traffic alert is escalating. With the Internet of Things, it is possible to update the end-users about congestions on the road and alternate routes on the real time. This factor is the most prominent factor driving the market for automotive IoT. Considering it as the future of the automobile sector, several companies with financial might are aggressively investing on the research and development of new products and technologies pertaining to automotive IoT. This encouragement is significantly benefitting the global automotive IoT market. Growing number of telematics mandates by several governments, escalating demand for assisted and automated driving to reduce accidents, and exponential rise in smartphone usage are some of the other factors propelling the market. However, as this technology is still in development stage, it is not cost-effective, which is acting as a hindrance for the market’s growth rate.

Currently, in-vehicle communication contributes the maximum demand as far as communication type segment is concerned, providing accurate route to a user with real-time traffic updates, while infotainment accounts for the most demand in terms of application segment. Users can now use multimedia support and smart apps to connect with multi-modal user interfaces in the systems installed in vehicles, and enjoy streaming music, Internet radio, and social networking apps.

Global Automotive IoT Market: Regional Outlook

North America currently serves the maximum demand among all regions for automotive IoT, especially from the developed countries of the U.S. and Canada, which resides research and development units of several prominent companies. Consumers in these two countries have high buying power and high awareness levels about the new technology. The convergence of ICT sector, the automotive industry, and the transportation sector, is also expected to boost the North America automotive IoT market.

Companies mentioned in the research report

Some of the prominent companies currently operational in global automotive IoT market are Apple Inc., IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Microsoft Corp., Intel Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Texas Instruments Inc., TOMTOM N.V., Thales SA, AT&T Inc., Vodafone Group, Robert Bosch GmbH, Google Inc., General Motors, Audi AG, and Ford Motor Company.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=989&source=atm

The Automotive IoT market study answers critical questions including:

What tactics are being utilized by the Automotive IoT market players to expand their production footprint in region? What are the threats faced by players in the global Automotive IoT market mutually? Why region holds the majority of share in the global Automotive IoT market? Why solution has the largest consumption in region? Which end-user segment remains the leading consumers of the Automotive IoT across the globe?

All the players running in the global Automotive IoT market are elaborated thoroughly in the Automotive IoT market report on the basis of R&D developments, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines, legal policies, and comparative analysis between the leading and emerging Automotive IoT market players.

Customize This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=CR&rep_id=989&source=atm

Why choose TMRR?