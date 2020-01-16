Black Bricks Market Value Projected to Expand by 2026

Global Black Bricks Market: Overview

Black bricks is a construction material used in building and construction applications. Generally, bricks are manufactured by using clay. Black bricks are stacked or laid as brickwork by using various kinds of mortars to hold bricks together and make a permanent structure. They are available in the form of thin bricks and are manufactured with the capacity to withstand 1,000 psi of pressure. Black bricks are typically produced in common or standard sizes in bulk quantities. Black bricks contain shiny carbon black and matte black of charcoal. Black bricks have high compressive strength and low water absorption property. Black bricks are preferred in modern architecture owing to their aesthetic look. With the stained cedar rain screen, black bricks offer a good look. Black bricks cost almost twice the amount of red bricks. Use of black bricks in commercial architecture is on the rise, as most architects and designers find black as a primary color for their projects. Black bricks can offer modern appearance or they can also be made to look traditional.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.

Global Black Bricks Market: Key Segments

Based on application, the black bricks market can be segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. Black bricks are generally used to improve the overall look of a building structure. Since black bricks are costly, they are less used in general residential applications. They are highly preferred in building structures such as bungalows and mansions. Commercial applications of black bricks include institutional buildings, hotels, offices, hospitals, etc. Industrial applications include various manufacturing plants. In terms of type, the black bricks market can be classified into modular and utility.

Demand for black bricks is primarily driven by rise in the demand in the residential sector and for renovation activities across the globe. Aesthetic look and long shelf life are primary properties of black bricks driving the black bricks market. Overall economic growth and rapid urbanization in developing economies are anticipated to fuel the demand for black bricks in the near future. Additionally, technological advancements and increase in product innovations are anticipated to propel the black bricks market. Substantial investments in the infrastructure development by several governments in developing economies of Asia Pacific and Latin America are likely to augment the black bricks market in these regions during the forecast period.

The global black bricks market expanded significantly in 2017. The trend is expected to continue during the forecast period also. Rapid urbanization is fueling the global black bricks market. Asia Pacific accounts for a significant share of the global black bricks market. The region is a rapidly expanding market for black bricks. Increase in construction and renovation activities, especially in China and India, are driving the market in Asia Pacific. North America, especially the U.S., is a major market for black bricks, owing to rise in renovation activities in the region. Consumers’ shift toward new design trends in architecture is likely to propel the demand for black bricks in the near future. Germany and countries in Eastern Europe contribute significantly to the black bricks market in Europe. The market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America is expected to experience significant growth in the next few years, due to the recent economic growth and rise in investments in construction projects in these regions.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of market, request a PDF brochure here.

Global Black Bricks Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global black bricks market include Glen-Gery Corporation, The Belden Brick, Ibstock Brick Limited, Diamond Brick Company, Redland Brick, and OCON BR