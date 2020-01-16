Book Scanner Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future 2019 – 2027

Global Book Scanner market report from Transparency Market Research (TMR)’s viewpoint

Transparency Market Research (TMR) analyzes the Book Scanner market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Book Scanner market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Book Scanner market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Key Players Operating in the Book Scanner Market

The book scanner market is fairly competitive with several global and regional players. Major players are adopting various strategies such as regional expansion and product portfolio expansion to enhance their position in the market.

Companies are focusing on development of book scanners to make them more cost effective and to increase their scanning speed. Companies are expanding their business across different regions to cater to the demand from consumers. iGuana has launched the robotic book scanner series which can operate 24/7 and can scan up to 2.500 pages / hour. The company focuses on emerging markets to expand its customer base.

A few of the key players operating in the global book scanner market are:

Aibecy SA

Canon Inc.

CZUR TECH CO. LTD.

Fujitsu.

IPEVO Inc.

IRIS S.A.

Plustek Inc.

Seiko Epson Corporation

Shenzhen Digital-Leader Technology Co.,LTD

Shenzhen Eloam Technology Co.

Global Book Scanner Market: Research Scope

Global Book Scanner Market, by Type

Flatbed Scanners

Sheet-Fed Scanners

Integrated Scanners

Drum Scanners

Portable Scanners

Others

Global Book Scanner Market, by End-use

Commercial Educational Institutions Offices Others

Residential

Global Book Scanner Market, by Application

Online

Offline

The report on the global book scanner market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on market segments and regions

