BOPP Market Forecast to 2023 – Driven by Industry Major Players, Dynamics, Future Opportunities, Revenue, Growth

The global BOPP market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the BOPP market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.
In the BOPP market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each BOPP market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.
Kopafilm Elektrofolien GmbH
SRF Limited
Chemosvit A.S.
Tempo Group
Taghleef Industries
Vibac Group S.p.A.
Treofan Group
Rowad Global Packaging Co. Ltd.
Zubairi Plastic Bags Industry LLC
Poligal S.A.
Futamura Chemical Co., Ltd.
Manucor S.p.A.
Oben Holding Group
Innovia Films
Xpro India Limited
Uflex Ltd.
Jindal Poly Films Ltd.
BIOFILM
Cosmos Films Ltd.
Dunmore Corporation
Polyplex Corporation Limited
Vitopel S.A.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Ordinary Type
Heat Sealing Type
Two-Way Stretch Type
Other
Segment by Application
Food Packaging
Cigarette Packaging
Cosmetics
Other
The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.
