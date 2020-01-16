Bubble Tea Market Analysis 2020 Global Insights, Industry Demand, Size, Sales, Trends Opportunity, Top Manufactures – Kung Fu Tea, Gong Cha, Boba Guys and Forecast 2026

The global Bubble Tea market is valued at 5610.9 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 19320 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% during 2021-2026.

This report presents the worldwide Bubble Tea Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2015-2019 and forecast to 2026), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Bubble tea (also known as pearl milk tea, bubble milk tea, boba juice, boba tea, or simply boba) is a Taiwanese tea-based drink invented in Tainan and Taichung in the 1980s. Most bubble tea recipes contain a tea base mixed with fruit or milk, to which chewy tapioca balls (known as bubbles, pearls, or boba) and fruit jelly are often added. Ice-blended versions are usually mixed with fruit or syrup, resulting in a slushy consistency. There are many varieties of the drink with a wide range of ingredients. The two most popular varieties are bubble milk tea with tapioca and bubble milk green tea with tapioca.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to have a major share in the global market with 59%.

Download Free PDF Sample Brochure of report Bubble Tea spread across 96 pages and supported with tables and figures is now available @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2812559

Top Manufactures Analysis:

– Kung Fu Tea

– Gong Cha

– Boba Guys

– Chatime

– ShareTea

– 8tea5

– Quickly

– CoCo Fresh

– ViVi Bubble Tea

This report focuses on Bubble Tea volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bubble Tea market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Taiwan and Southeast Asia etc.

Get FLAT 20% Discount and Buy Now @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2812559

Segment by Type, the Bubble Tea market is segmented into

– Classic/Original

– Fruit Flavored

– Other Flavors

– The segment of classic or original holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 53%.

Segment by Application

– 18-25 years old

– 26-35 years old

– 36-45 years old

– Other Groups

– The 18-25 years old holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 35% of the market share.

Major Points from Table of Contents

List of Table

Table 1. Global Bubble Tea Sales (M Cups) Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2015-2026)

Table 2. Global Bubble Tea Sales (M Cups) Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

Table 3. Global Bubble Tea Market Size by Type (M Cups) (US$ Million) (2020 VS 2026)

Table 4. Global Key Bubble Tea Manufacturers Covered in This Study

Table 5. Global Bubble Tea Sales (M Cups) by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

Table 6. Global Bubble Tea Sales Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

Table 7. Global Bubble Tea Revenue (Million USD) by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

Table 8. Global Bubble Tea Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

Table 9. Global Market Bubble Tea Average Price (USD/Cup) of Key Manufacturers (2015-2020)

Table 10. Manufacturers Bubble Tea Sales Sites and Area Served

Table 11. Manufacturers Bubble Tea Product Types

Table 12. Global Bubble Tea Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

Table 13. Global Bubble Tea by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Bubble Tea as of 2019)

Table 14.Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Table 15. Main Points Interviewed from Key Bubble Tea Players

Table 16. Global Bubble Tea Sales (M Cups) by Region (2015-2020)

Table 17. Global Bubble Tea Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

Table 18. Global Bubble Tea Revenue (Million US$) by Region (2015-2020)

Table 19. Global Bubble Tea Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

Table 20. North America Bubble Tea Sales by Country (2015-2020) (M Cups)

Table 21. North America Bubble Tea Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

Table 22. North America Bubble Tea Revenue by Country (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 23. North America Bubble Tea Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

Table 24. Europe Bubble Tea Sales by Country (2015-2020) (M Cups)

Table 25. Europe Bubble Tea Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

Table 26. Europe Bubble Tea Revenue by Country (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 27. Europe Bubble Tea Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

Table 28. Asia Pacific Bubble Tea Sales by Region (2015-2020) (M Cups)

Table 29. Asia Pacific Bubble Tea Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

Table 30. Asia Pacific Bubble Tea Revenue by Region (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 31. Asia Pacific Bubble Tea Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

Table 32. Latin America Bubble Tea Sales by Country (2015-2020) (M Cups)

Table 33. Latin America Bubble Tea Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

Table 34. Latin America Bubble Tea Revenue by Country (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 35. Latin America Bubble Tea Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

Table 36. Middle East and Africa Bubble Tea Sales by Country (2015-2020) (M Cups)

Table 37. Middle East and Africa Bubble Tea Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

Table 38. Middle East and Africa Bubble Tea Revenue by Country (2015-2020) (US$ Million)

Table 39. Middle East and Africa Bubble Tea Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

Table 40. Global Bubble Tea Sales (M Cups) by Type (2015-2020)

Table 41. Global Bubble Tea Sales Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 42. Global Bubble Tea Revenue (Million US$) by Type (2015-2020)

Table 43. Global Bubble Tea Revenue Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 44. Global Bubble Tea Price (USD/Cup) by Type (2015-2020)

Table 45. Global Bubble Tea Sales (M Cups) by Application (2015-2020)

Table 46. Global Bubble Tea Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 47. Global Bubble Tea Sales Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

Table 48. Kung Fu Tea Bubble Tea Corporation Information

Table 49. Kung Fu Tea Description and Business Overview

Table 50. Kung Fu Tea Bubble Tea Sales (M Cups), Revenue (Million US$), Price (USD/Cup) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Table 51. Kung Fu Tea Main Product

Table 52. Kung Fu Tea Recent Development

Table 53. Gong Cha Bubble Tea Corporation Information

Table 54. Gong Cha Corporation Information

Table 55. Gong Cha Bubble Tea Sales (M Cups), Revenue (Million US$), Price (USD/Cup) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Table 56. Gong Cha Main Product

Table 57. Gong Cha Recent Development

Table 58. Boba Guys Bubble Tea Corporation Information

Table 59. Boba Guys Corporation Information

Table 60. Boba Guys Bubble Tea Sales (M Cups), Revenue (Million US$), Price (USD/Cup) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Table 61. Boba Guys Main Product

Table 62. Boba Guys Recent Development

Table 63. Chatime Bubble Tea Corporation Information

Table 64. Chatime Corporation Information

Table 65. Chatime Bubble Tea Sales (M Cups), Revenue (Million US$), Price (USD/Cup) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Table 66. Chatime Main Product

Table 67. Chatime Recent Development

Table 68. ShareTea Bubble Tea Corporation Information

Table 69. ShareTea Corporation Information

Table 70. ShareTea Bubble Tea Sales (M Cups), Revenue (Million US$), Price (USD/Cup) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Table 71. ShareTea Main Product

Table 72. ShareTea Recent Development

Table 73. 8tea5 Bubble Tea Corporation Information

Table 74. 8tea5 Corporation Information

Table 75. 8tea5 Bubble Tea Sales (M Cups), Revenue (Million US$), Price (USD/Cup) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Table 76. 8tea5 Main Product

Table 77. 8tea5 Recent Development

Table 78. Quickly Bubble Tea Corporation Information

Table 79. Quickly Corporation Information

Table 80. Quickly Bubble Tea Sales (M Cups), Revenue (Million US$), Price (USD/Cup) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Table 81. Quickly Main Product

Table 82. Quickly Recent Development

Table 83. CoCo Fresh Bubble Tea Corporation Information

Table 84. CoCo Fresh Corporation Information

Table 85. CoCo Fresh Bubble Tea Sales (M Cups), Revenue (Million US$), Price (USD/Cup) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Table 86. CoCo Fresh Main Product

Table 87. CoCo Fresh Recent Development

Table 88. ViVi Bubble Tea Bubble Tea Corporation Information

Table 89. ViVi Bubble Tea Corporation Information

Table 90. ViVi Bubble Tea Bubble Tea Sales (M Cups), Revenue (Million US$), Price (USD/Cup) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Table 91. ViVi Bubble Tea Main Product

Table 92. ViVi Bubble Tea Recent Development

Table 93. Sales Base and Market Concentration Rate of Raw Material

Table 94. Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

Table 95. Bubble Tea Distributors List

Table 96. Bubble Tea Customers List

Table 97. Market Key Trends

Table 98. Key Opportunities and Drivers: Impact Analysis (2021-2026)

Table 99. Key Challenges

Table 100. Global Bubble Tea Sales (M Cups) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

Table 101. Global Bubble Tea Sales Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

Table 102. Global Bubble Tea Revenue (Million US$) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

Table 103. Global Bubble Tea Revenue (Million US$) Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

Table 104. Global Bubble Tea Sales (M Cups) Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

Table 105. Global Bubble Tea Revenue (Million US$) Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

Table 106. Global Bubble Tea Sales (M Cups) Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

Table 107. Global Bubble Tea Sales Market Share Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

Table 108. Global Bubble Tea Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) (US$ Million)

Table 109. Global Bubble Tea Revenue Market Share Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

Table 110. Research Programs/Design for This Report

Table 111. Key Data Information from Secondary Sources

Table 112. Key Data Information from Primary Sources

Inquire About Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=2812559

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets.