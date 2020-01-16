Cast Resin Current Transformers Market – Trends, Outlook and Opportunity Analysis 2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Cast Resin Current Transformers market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Cast Resin Current Transformers market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

The Cast Resin Current Transformers market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market.

Cast resin current transformers are mainly made up of epoxy resins. Such epoxy encapsulated transformers are designed in such a way that it can perform in extreme environmental conditions. These special types of transformers make less audible noise as the core and coils are completely enclosed with a solid mass of a mixture of silica sand resin. Moreover, this cast resin current transformers’ enclosure is constructed from heavy gauge steel. Such transformers offer several benefits ranging from physical protection and outer casting provided to the core, windings, and lead connections. All such advantages are also propelling expansion in the global cast resin current transformers market.

Furthermore, cast resin current transformers can withstand any harsh environmental condition as the fragile components are covered inside a waterproof casting and tough material. The epoxy coating in the transformer provides reliable protection from hazardous gases, corrosive atmosphere, and dirt. Cast resin current transformers are highly adopted in steel mills, pulp and paper plants, food processing facilities, mines, and petrochemical plants. All such factors are also expected to boost the global cast resin current transformers market.

Global Cast Resin Current Transformers Market: Regional Outlook

On the regional front, North America is expected to lead the global cast resin current transformers market as the region has witnessed rapid industrialization. Along with this, rising disposable income, soaring demand for efficient and effective transformers, and burgeoning population could also be responsible for fueling growth I the cast resin current transformers market in this region.

