Clinical Laboratory Services Market Growth, Size, Analysis, Outlook by 2020 – Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market Share has increased with increasing incidence of rate of cancer, diabetes, and other infectious diseases; this led to the higher number of patient. In addition to that, these services are comparatively cost-effective, and create the least invasive method for clinical decision making. Besides that, launch of novel technologies that offer faster analysis and are user-friendly expand the global share.

Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market size is expected to reach a value of xx.xx Billion by the end of 2025, registering an impressive CAGR during the forecast period of 2018-2025. However, factors such as lack of skilled professionals, stringent government policies and inadequate reimbursements may impede the growth of the market.

Clinical Laboratory Services Market: Key Players

ACM Medical Laboratory, Abbott Laboratories, Arup Laboratories, Adicon Clinical Laboratory, Bio-Reference Laboratories, Charles River Laboratories, Inc., Bioscientia Healthcare, and Clarient Inc., Genzyme Corporation, Genoptix Medical Laboratory, Healthscope Ltd., Labcorp, Intertek, Labco S.A., Lifelabs Medical Laboratory, Siemens Sonic Healthcare Limited, Qiagen, Quest Diagnostics, Inc., Unilabs and Spectra Laboratories.

Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market is segmented into its ownership, type, laboratory type and products. Based on types of clinical lab services, the categories are general/routine and specialty. Among types, the clinical chemistry accounts the largest market share. The growth of this segment is contributed to demand of early disease diagnosis of diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular, blood and liver & kidney disorders.

Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market is dominated in several regions, namely, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Europe is anticipated to have the largest share in global market due to growing initiatives by government for promoting awareness about growing private and public funding for research on the progress of clinical laboratory tests, preventive screening and growing adoption of genome-based laboratory tests are favoring the market growth.

In terms of ownership, the market is divided into hospital and commercial. On the basis of products, the market has categories which includes instruments, services, and reagents. In service- providers, the segment of stand-alone laboratories holds the largest global clinical lab services market share due to the availability of wide range of tests provided by these labs. These new range of condition-specific markers and tests comes with advances in proteomics & genomics. Giants of healthcare industry such as Bioscientia Healthcare Group was acquired by Sonic Healthcare Limited in August 2007 creating a high growth in Clinical Laboratory Services Market.

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market’:

– Future prospects and current trends of the global clinical lab services market by the end of forecast period (2018-2025)

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing economies

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics

– Trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges and key developments in the market

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, and product types

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market

