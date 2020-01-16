Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recently published market research report, provides an in-depth analysis of the Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) market included the anticipated growth pattern of the market over the forecast period (2019-2029). A detailed assessment of the various micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to shape the course of the Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) market over the next decade is enclosed in the report. The study suggests that the Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) market is expected to register a CAGR growth of XX% over the forecast period primarily driven by factors including factor 1, factor 2, factor 3, and factor 4.

Key Trends

Based on type, the video CDN segment has expanded at a considerable pace in the global cloud content delivery network market, and is expected to exhibit a strong growth rate in the coming years as well. The growth can be attributed to live online videos with a large consumer base and high number of quality video contents over the websites. On the basis of core solution, media delivery will hold a key share in the revenue owing to an enormous amount of media contents such as online videos, podcasts, live RSS feeds, and others. Due to rising trends in online gaming and e-sports, the CDN market is expected to augment at a high pace in the online gaming vertical. The cloud storage adjacent service segment is expected to account for a large market share due to its capacity to retrieve and store web content without any delay.

Global Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of geography, the market can be classified into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is the key contributor to the global cloud content delivery network market – accounting for the maximum market share, and is projected to hold a strong position in the market through the forecast period as well. The main factors attributing to the market growth in this region are a large customer base, highest internet penetration in the world, wide acceptance of technological solutions, and presence of large number of CDN vendors.

Global Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market: Key Players

The report profiles key players in the global cloud content delivery market based on various factors such as company overview, business strategies, financial overview, and recent developments. Some of the key competitor in the market are Akamai Technologies, Inc., Inc., Level 3 Communications, Limelight Networks, Inc., Alcatel – Lucent SA, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google, Internap Corporation, Ericsson, Verizon Communications, Inc., CDNetworks, Tata Communications (Mumbai and Singapore), and Highwinds. The key innovators identified are Cedexis, Incapsula, Inc., Fastly, Inc., CacheFly, MaxCDN, CloudFlare, Inc., and Conviva.

