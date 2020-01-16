Complete Growth Overview On Blockchain In Government Market Including Top Key Players Demand, Production, Supply, Top Manufacturers, Competitive Development, End User and Strategies Analysis and Forecast 2024

The study on Global Blockchain In Government Market, 2020 contains an inception on new trends that can assist the businesses implementing in the industry to comprehend the Blockchain In Government market and make the policies for their business evolution accordingly. The research report analyze the market size, Blockchain In Government industry share, chief drivers for extension, major sectors, and CAGR.

Key Companies

IBM (US)

SAP (Germany)

Microsoft (US)

Oracle (US)

Deloitte (US)

AWS (US)

Bitfury (Netherlands)

Auxesis Group (India)

Cegeka (Netherlands)

Factom (US)

BTL (Canada)

SpinSys (US)

OTC Exchange Network (US)

Blocko (South Korea)

Symbiont (US)

Brainbot Technologies (Germany)

Guardtime (Estonia)

BigchainDB (Germany)

Somish (India)

RecordsKeeper (Spain)

Intel (US)

Accenture (Ireland)

Blockchain Foundary (Singapore)



Based on type, the Blockchain In Government market is categorized into-



Public Blockchain

Private Blockchain

Others

According to applications, Blockchain In Government market classifies into-

Healthcare

Public Transport

Supply Chain

Logistics

Others

Globally, Blockchain In Government market spread across-

