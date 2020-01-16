Composite Hollow Insulators Market To Experience Significant Growth During The Forecast Period

Prominent players operating in the composite hollow insulators market include Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen GmbH, TE Connectivity Ltd, ABB Ltd, CTC Insulator Co., Ltd, Lapp Insulators GmbH, Lapp Insulators GmbH, and Saver S.P.A among others.

Composite hollow insulators are manufactured using composite materials such as silicone rubber, cycloaliphatic epoxy polymers, and ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) rubber among others. They are highly being preferred for one-to-one replacement of ceramic hollow insulator. Moreover, they have become a popular choice at very high voltages and harsh/seismic environments as well.

Composite Hollow Insulators Market: Drivers & Restraints

Every year, several instances of disastrous equipment failures such as explosion, internal arcing, seismic stresses or short circuit displacement of bus supports leads to material damage and injury to the personnel. This is majorly owing to the violent explosion of ceramic hollow insulator with its fragments thrown at a very high speed. Since, composite hollow insulators remain mechanically intact in the event of puncture, they do not cause damage to surrounding equipments and persons in the vicinity, assuring maximum safety at the substation. Thus, important safety considerations for power utilities are expected to lead to increased preference for composite hollow insulators, thus driving the overall composite hollow insulators market. Moreover, increasing ultra-high voltage (UHV) AC and DC projects across the world is another major factor facilitating the growth of composite hollow insulator market during forecast period.

Yet, possibility of interfacial defects in composite hollow insulators is the only factor limiting its growth in near future. However, crucial understanding about the performance of imperfectly bonded interfaces between the silicone rubber housing and the epoxy core, particularly when exposed to partial releases in a moist location is expected to reduce the impact of this restraint in the longer term.

Out of all the applications, composite hollow insulators are expected to find largest opportunity in station post insulation. Currently, ceramic solid core post insulator with external metal fittings is the commonly used station post insulator option. In this, a stacking technique is used to realize the needed heights up to several meters. However, mechanical breakdown of ceramic insulator is abrupt whereas composite materials start to damage from a certain stage above which irreversible reactions may happen, and the final mechanical breakdown still takes time. Thus, composite hollow insulators are expected to find opportunity in station post insulation application during the forecast period.

Composite Hollow Insulators Market: Segmentation

The composite hollow insulators market has been mainly classified on the basis of voltage rating, application, and geography. Based on voltage rating, the composite hollow insulators market has been segmented into 1 – 69 KV, 69 – 230 KV, and above 230 KV. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into switchgear, current and voltage transformer, cable termination and bushing, surge arrestor, station post, and others. Based on geography, the composite hollow insulators market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. Asia Pacific is expected to be the most attractive region for the composite hollow insulators market owing to increasing industrialization and urbanization, growth in transmission and distribution network, and increased renewable energy production.