Connected Worker Market 2019-2028 | Modern Analysis of Global Competition, Strategic Technology and Progressive Approach

The continuous changes in the digital world have revolutionized the overall human experience. It has become essential for every business organization to use digital technology that can help them increase their productivity, improve efficiency and lessen the non-productive workers. In order to achieve high-profit margins and higher productivity, the organizations have started to adopt connected worker solutions that can help them stay connected to their labor. The connected worker solutions help the companies to ensure their worker’s safety, track them remotely and achieve better regulatory compliance. The Connected Worker Market is expanding since the connected worker solutions are helping companies to be aware of the unexpected accidents happening in the field. The connected worker also assists in tracking workers while reducing the chances of errors and increasing efficiency.



The increased visibility in the process work status provided by connected worker solutions has triggered the adoption of the connected worker in the market.Vendors in the connected worker market are focused on developing more solutions under connected worker that can help organizations track their work and increase worker productivity, thereby helping them improve profit margins. Increasing research and development by vendors in the market in order to add new functionalities to connected worker solutions protfolio are key trends in the market.



Connected Worker Market: Drivers and Restraints

The connected worker eliminates the manual processes through which the chances of errors caused by paper-based systems reduces, thereby helping the labor to correctly and safely execute their tasks. The connected worker also helps in enhancing the efficacy of workforce and operational metrics. Such factors are driving the growth of connected worker market. The connected worker solutions provide real-time data through which the organization can gain visibility into safety and health. The connected worker solution also includes workforce analytics that allows decisions to be taken based on data analysis. Such factors are further stimulating the progress of connected worker market.



The cost of implementing the connected worker solutions is very high since it requires specific infrastructure to be set up and also requires various devices to connect to labor. Such factors are hampering the adoption of a connected worker in the market. Also, there are chances of fraud if the physical devices used in connected worker gets hacked, which may result in inappropriate delivery of content. Also, the devices involved in the connected worker environment requires high internet connectivity. Such factors are furthermore restraining the growth of connected worker market.



Connected Worker Market: Segmentation

The connected worker market can be categorized on the basis of the type of solution, deployment type and industry. On the basis of the type of solution, the worker safety type in the connected worker market is expected to have a high growth rate due to the increasing concern of labor working at remote sites. On the basis of deployment type, the adoption of cloud-based deployment connected worker is anticipated to grow due to low cost and high scalability and flexibility offered by the cloud. By industry, the fire and safety and real estate and construction industry in the connected worker market are expected to grow.



Connected Worker Market: Competitive Landscape

Examples of some of the key players operating in the connected worker market are Honeywell International Inc., Oracle Corporation, Intel Corporation, Wipro Limited, Accenture Plc., Avnet, Inc., SAP SE, Vandrico Solutions Inc., and Nagarro.



Regional Overview

The connected worker market is segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and others of APAC, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be a large market for connected worker as a majority of the Connected Worker vendors such as Google Corporation, Honeywell International Inc. and Intel Corporation are based in the region. The increasing requirement of staying connected to labor at work settings that are out of reach of communication networks, which is driving the adoption of connected worker solutions in European countries, such as Germany and UK. The growing popularity of connected worker in developing regions, such as APEJ, Latin America and parts of Africa, are characterized by the increased spending connected devices in the regions. Rising disposable income among people in the countries mentioned above is likely to increase the scope of penetration of connected worker in these regions in the near future.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the connected worker market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.



