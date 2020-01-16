Corneal Topography Market Size, Share And Forecast – Detailed Research Study 2017 – 2025

Cornea can be defined as a transparent dome-shaped covering on the eye, which covers the pupil, the iris and the anterior chamber of the eye. It plays a major role in health of the eye and quality of the vision. The cornea works in coordination with the anterior chamber of the eye and the lens; and it is responsible for over 70% of optical power of the eye. Corneal topography can be defined as a computer-assisted video keratography (CAVK) device that assists in the process of examining the surface of the cornea and creating a graphical representation of the cornea. The CAVK device produces a three-dimensional graphic image of the patient’s cornea, enabling the evaluation of health of the cornea.

Corneal topography enables detection of irregular conditions of the cornea, which are invisible in the conventional testing. Use of corneal topography devices offers a detailed analysis that aids in diagnosing, monitoring, and treating various eye conditions. These devices are also used in fitting the contact lenses and planning for laser eye surgeries. Computerized corneal topography aids in evaluating certain ophthalmic diseases and analyzing corneal injuries including corneal abrasions, corneal diseases, corneal deformities, post-operative cataract extraction, and irregular astigmatism.

The market for corneal topography systems is anticipated to grow during the forecast period, owing to the increasing prevalence of ophthalmic diseases. For instance, the global prevalence of irregular astigmatism is considered to be over 40%. In addition, the growing preference for laser refractive error correction procedures and increasing usage of contact lenses augment the market. However, certain limitations of corneal topography such as its capacity to only measure four points 3.6 mm apart i.e. over 5% of the corneal surface and lack of quantitative assessment of regularity may have a negative impact on the market in the next few years. In addition, stringent regulations associated with product approvals, high cost of corneal topography devices, and lack of awareness about the usage of these devices may hamper the market in the near future.

The global corneal topography market can be segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and region. Based on product type, the market can be segmented into placido-based systems, evaluation-based systems, and interferometric systems. Based on application, the market can be segmented into corneal ectatic disorders diagnosis, cataract surgery evaluation, contact lens fitting, post-penetrating keratoplasty, and evaluation of post-refractive surgery. Based on end-user, the market can be segmented into hospitals, ophthalmology clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Geographically, the global corneal topography market can be segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the maximum share of the global market, in terms of revenue, in 2016 and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Strong growth of the market in the region can be attributed to increase in well-established health care infrastructure, rise in awareness among people, and surge in the prevalence of eye disorders. Europe is expected to be the second-largest market for corneal topography during the forecast period.

However, sluggish growth of the economy in the region is likely to negatively impact the market from 2017 to 2025. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to register a significantly high CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing patient population and rising government focus on improvement of health care facilities in the region.

Leading players operating in the global corneal topography market are NIDEK CO., LTD., OCULUS, Inc., Topcon Medical Systems, Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Cassini, Aeon Imaging, LLC., Optos plc, Ziemer Group AG, MEDMONT INTERNATIONAL PTY LTD, OPTIKON 2000 SpA, Eyenuk Inc., CW Optics, and OcuSciences, Inc.