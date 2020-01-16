Curcumin Market to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2017 – 2025

Study on the Global Curcumin Market

A recent market study published by TMRR provides resourceful business insights pertaining to the growth prospects of the Curcumin market during the considered forecast period, 2019-2029. According to the report, owing to the growing demand for product 1 and product 2 from region 1 and region 2, significant advances in Curcumin technology, and growing investment for research and development activities, the Curcumin market is projected to grow at CAGR of XX% through the forecast period.

The market study bifurcates the global Curcumin market on the basis of product type, regions, application, and end use industry. The insights are backed by accurate and easy to understand graphs, tables, and figures.

Trends and Opportunities

The global market for curcumin is likely to display strong growth potential over the coming years owing to growing awareness among consumers pertaining to the presence of artificial ingredients in food, cosmetics, and medicines. Concerns regarding artificial ingredients and their side-effects has impelled manufacturers to use organic ingredients in their products. The market for curcumin is likely to be driven by the presence of anti-cancer, anti-oxidation, and anti-inflammatory properties in cosmetics and medicines. Implementation of government regulations prohibiting the use of certain chemicals is anticipated to increase the adoption of curcumin across several industries. Growing preference of consumers towards the use of herbal skin care products is further expected to benefit the market. The rising acceptance of the product in the treatment of viral infections, tumors, and arthritis is further expected to accelerate the sales of curcumin. The mounting use of curcumin in pharmaceutical applications for treating gastric ailments and diseases such as Alzheimer is expected to augment its demand over the coming years. Curcumin is expected to have high scope in the food and beverages segment, however, the availability of synthetic substitutes may hamper the market’s growth.

Global Curcumin Market: Regional Outlook

Region-wise, Europe is expected to emerge as a prominent market owing to growing consumer expenses on healthy products and regulatory compliance by food safety and pharmaceutical associations. North America is also likely to present profitable opportunities for the market’s growth owing to the growing demand for herbal treatments and applications. High usage of curcumin in Asia Pacific’s food and beverages industry is another notable factor bolstering the growth of the market.

Global Curcumin Market: Vendor Landscape

Some of the leading companies in the curcumin market are Synthite Industries, Hindustan Mint & Agro Products, SV Agrofood, Arjuna Natural Extracts, Herboveda India, Biomax Life Sciences, and Konark Herbals. Most of the companies are India based as the production of curcumin is concentrated mainly in India.

Competitive Outlook

The competitive outlook segment tracks the activities of the leading market players operating in the global Curcumin market. In addition, the report provides an extensive analysis of the product portfolio and marketing strategies adopted by each market players in the Curcumin market.

Key findings included in the report:

Historical and projected trends influencing the prospects of the Curcumin market

Thorough assessment of the impact of the economic and government policies on the Curcumin market

Accurate and precise data related to the market size of each product type

Analysis of the market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints in different countries

Impact of regulatory policies on the overall prospects of the Curcumin market

