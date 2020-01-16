Data Center Transformation Projected to Discern Stable Expansion During 2019-2025

The global Data Center Transformation market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Data Center Transformation market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Data Center Transformation market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Data Center Transformation market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Data Center Transformation market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Micro Focus

IBM

Microsoft

Cisco Systems

NTT Communications

Dell EMC

ATOS

Schneider Electric

HCL Technologies

Tech Mahindra

Wipro

Cognizant

Accenture

Hitachi

Netapp

Mindteck

Inknowtech

Performance Technologies

Rahi Systems

Greenpages

General Datatech

Dyntek

Bytes Technology Group

Softchoice

Insight Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Small Data Centers

Medium-sized Data Centers

Large Data Centers

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Transportation

Retail

Energy

Manufacturing

Others

Each market player encompassed in the Data Center Transformation market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Data Center Transformation market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

