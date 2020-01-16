Dipentaerythritol Market Current and Future Trends, Leading Players, Industry Segments and Regional Forecast By 2019 to 2027

The Dipentaerythritol Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019 to 2027. The business intelligence study of the Dipentaerythritol Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Dipentaerythritol Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Competitive Landscape

JenKem Technology USA introduced its 6ARM-PEG Derivatives (dipentaerythritol), which are synthesized with ethoxylation of dipentaerythritol. Number of units of ethylene oxide in this dipentaerythritol may vary in different arms, according to the company.

Samyang’s recently introduced its industry grade dipentaerythritol, which is white odorless crystalline compound, deeming its safety at ambient temperature. Although it has a slight risk of explosion with fine powder, it is still considered to be a relatively stable dipentaerythritol produced.

The FDA has recently added mixed esters of fatty acids comprising pentaerythritol and dipentaerythritol, in its inventory of the Effective Food Contact Substances (FCS). This will further create opportunities for established as well as emerging players in the dipentaerythritol market.

Key players profiled in this report on the dipentaerythritol market include Ercros S.A., Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd., Merck KgaA, Henan Tianfu Chemical Co. Ltd, Jiangsu World Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Alder S.p.A, Watson International Ltd, BOC Sciences, Kanoria Chemicals & Industries, TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd., Baoding GuoXiu Chemical Co., Ltd., and Samyang Chemical Corporation.

Dipentaerythritol Market – Additional Insights

Growing Palpability of Thin Film Intumescent Coatings

Thin film intumescent coatings continue to gain significance as a key solution for protecting structural steel. Dipentaerythritol is an essential agent for accomplishing intumescence in thin film coatings. This, coupled with the ability of thin film intumescent coatings to offer a passive yet cost-effective fire protection, and maintain aesthetic qualities of steel, continues to favor growth of the dipentaerythritol market. Additionally, use of this chemical derivative in new resin binder formulations, which play an integral role in intumescent coatings, will significantly underpin growth of the dipentaerythritol market in the foreseeable future. Intumescent coatings are a perfect solution to contradictions arising from considerations given to safety aspects of construction vis-à-vis modern & ornate architectural designs.

Thermoplastic Polyacetals – Potential Opportunity Area for Dipentaerythritol Manufacturers

Easy accessibility and abundant availability of several building blocks from the renewable resources, coupled with their good degradation properties, have sparked a marked interest in the development of polyacetals (polycycloacetals). While polymers having non-cyclic acetal units represent good degradation and soluble properties, polyacetals have been witnessed to be exactly the opposite. Chemical scientists across the globe have continuously studied the benefits of direct polyacetalization, trailed by polymerization of monomers that contain acetal units. The resulting thermoplastic polyacetals have been associated with a combination of excellent properties, degradation capability, and potential for renewable sourcing. This has further adhered the interest of dipentaerythritol manufacturers as a key opportunity area of growth, which in turn is likely to pave lucrative avenues for expansion of the dipentaerythritol market in the near future.

