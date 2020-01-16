Disposable Endoscopes Market Trends and Growth Factors Analysis

Endoscope is an instrument comprising a light fibre and an image fibre connected to a camera, which captures inside body images at high resolution and sends them to an attached computer for viewing. Modern endoscopes are completely flexible and provide closer insights of the inner body and capture images in high definition for clearer view.

Endoscope is used to perform endoscopy, a procedure to examine the internal organs of the human body. Endoscopes are reused in endoscopy procedures, which could cause life threatening infections in patients. Improper sterilization practices and inadequate cleaning procedures compromise the sterility of endoscope instruments. Hence, medical and surgical professionals prefer disposable endoscopes.

Disposable endoscopes offer single time use facility and do not require sterilization or cleaning procedures, which nullifies the chance of contamination. In 2014, the European Union funded a project, ‘Development of a Disposable Use Endoscopy Tool’ (DUET), which focuses on the research and development of single use endoscopes to minimize contamination scenarios. A study published by the Association of Perioperative Registered Nurses (AORN) indicated that gram positive bacterial contamination was detected on five reusable uteroscopes in 2016.

Moreover, improper cleaning practices for scopes and accessories caused hepatitis C virus transmission in two patients in the same year. A report published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information stated that lack of cleaning process or failure during the cleaning process resulted in outbreak of resistant microbial infection through contaminated endoscopes and duodenoscopes, causing infection in around 200 patients in 2015.

Increase in incidence of nosocomial infections due to use of contaminated or infected endoscopes and recent technological advancements in the endoscope segment drive the global disposable endoscopes market. Rise in global demand for cost-effective endoscopy procedures, surge in the number of approvals from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and increase in favorable government regulations regarding disposable endoscopes boost the growth of the global market.

Moreover, surge in awareness among people about infection caused by contaminated reusable endoscopes, increase in health care expenditure, and rise in prevalence of health care-associated acquired infections propel the global disposable endoscopes market.

Disposable endoscopes generate medical waste, which poses a threat to the environment. This has led to less preference for disposable endoscopes among skilled health care personnel, which in turn hampers market growth. Low adoption of disposable endoscopes in the developing regions also acts as a restraint of the global market. An article published by the Open Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology (2016) stated that the prevalence of health care-associated acquired infections is 2 to 20 times higher in the developing and underdeveloped regions compared to the developed regions.

The global disposable endoscopes market can be segmented based on application, end-user, and region. In terms of application, the market can be classified into arthroscopy, bronchoscopy, and proctoscopy. Based on end-user, the global disposable endoscopes market can be divided into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, and others.

In terms of region, the global disposable endoscopes market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2017 owing to rise in awareness among people about health care-associated acquired infections due to the use of contaminated endoscopes. Increase in incidence of hospital-acquired infections also drives the market in the region.

Europe accounted for significant share of the global disposable endoscopes market in 2017 due to technological advancements in the endoscopy segment and increase in demand for low cost endoscopy procedures. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for disposable endoscopes, driven by rise in health care expenditure and increase in favorable government regulations regarding disposable endoscopes. Moreover, rise in the number of cases of infection caused by contaminated reusable endoscopes contributes to the growth of the global disposable endoscopes market.

Prominent players in the global disposable endoscopes market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Ambu A/S, NeoScope, Inc., OBP Medical Corporation, and Flexicare Medical Limited.