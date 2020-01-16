Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market Business Development Strategies 2020 by Major Key Players – Les Mousquetaires, Sherwin-Williams Company, Kingfisher, BAUHAUS, ADEO

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing.

This report studies the Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing market by product type and applications/end industries.

Key players profiled in the report include Les Mousquetaires, Sherwin-Williams Company, Kingfisher, BAUHAUS, ADEO, HORNBACH Baumarkt, Intergamma, Travis Perkins, Toolstation

Market Segment by Type, covers

Décor and indoor garden

Painting and wallpaper

Tools and hardware

Building materials

Lighting

Plumbing and equipment

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Offline

Online

Table of Content

1 Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

3 Global Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market Size by Regions

5 North America Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Revenue by Countries

