Edge Analytics Market Industry Analysis, Trend and Growth, 2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recently published market research report, provides an in-depth analysis of the Edge Analytics market included the anticipated growth pattern of the market over the forecast period (2019-2029).

Further, the methodical and systematic approach adopted by the analyst's while curating the report ensures that the data in the report is insightful, relevant, and a valuable tool for our clients to gain a competitive advantage in the current and future market landscape.

Competitive assessment

The competitive assessment included in the report throws light on the business strategies incorporated by leading market players operating in the Edge Analytics market. The comprehensive study provides a bird’s eye view of the business operations of top-tier market players along with relevant graphs, figures, and tables.

segmentation will help the report buyers to understand the factors responsible for the growth of each segment.

The publication presented herewith is a comprehensive evaluation of the global edge analytics market with key elements such as drivers and restraints, Porter’s five forces model, company profiling, and market valuation in terms of volume and revenue extensively studied.

Global Edge Analytics Market: Trends and Opportunities

The world edge analytics market is foreseen to tower up on the back of various segments. However, analytics and component could look to overshadow other segments during the course of the forecast period. Not many years from now, it is expected of predictive analytics to come forth as a game changer in the world of business. For the analytics type of category, predictive analytics is anticipated to register a higher CAGR. Such analytics are all set to find indispensable applications in the business domain, especially those related to the prediction of end results before the incidence of actual events.

If the component category is concerned, the solutions segment is foretold to vocalize its presence in the global edge analytics market. This could mainly occur owing to the need of most enterprises to analyze the generated data on a real-time basis. Amongst corporates, the solutions are achieving a weighty response with the deployment of edge analytics.

Howbeit, the absence of universally accepted standards and uncertainty related to safety and security could have a bearing on the growth of the global edge analytics market. Even so, there are some realistic opportunities to retain market growth in the thick of the restraints. Edge analytics is predicted to rake in a significant demand in B2B applications and with the need for multiple solutions in different industries. It also finds an important place in the business domain for the reduction of operational cost and improvement in performance with the help of predictive maintenance. Besides this, a rising rate of the adoption of fog computing, IoT, natural language processing, and other supported technologies is envisioned to be observed in the near future.

Global Edge Analytics Market: Regional Outlook

North America is prognosticated to attain a larger share in the international edge analytics market by the end of the forecast period. A majority of the share in this market could be attributed to the inflating demand for technologies concerning edge analytics, aggressive number of technical experts, and presence of wide-reaching enterprises. Asia Pacific could have the potential to record a higher CAGR with numerous lucrative opportunities expected to take birth in the event. Much of the demand in Asia Pacific is predicted to arise from the gigantic amount of data generated through IoT, mobile computing, social media, and other related channels. The other regions that are regarded as important geographies for the global market are Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe.

Global Edge Analytics Market: Companies Mentioned

Prism Tech, Analytic Edge, CGI Group Inc., Foghorn Systems, AGT International Inc., Predixion Software, Apigee Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, and Cisco Systems, Inc. are some of the distinguished players in the international edge analytics market. With a view to improvise on their customer base and client experience, most of the companies have taken to partnerships and agreements as pivotal strategies.

Important questions answered in the report:

How has the Edge Analytics market adapted to the evolving regulatory landscape in each region? Why is the adoption of end use 1 expected to slow down over the forecast period? In the current scenario, which region offers market players promising growth opportunities? Which manufacturing technique is cost-effective and the most efficient? What are the recent mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in the Edge Analytics market?

