Electroactive Polymers Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2016 – 2024

Persistence Market Research (PMR) recently published a market study that offers critical insights related to the growth prospects of the Electroactive Polymers Market during the forecast period 2016 – 2024. The report takes into account the historical and current market trends to evaluate the top factors that are likely to influence the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

As per the report, the Electroactive Polymers Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period primarily driven by a growing focus on product innovation, a surge in demand for the Electroactive Polymers in the developed regions, and potential opportunities in the developing regions.

The presented market study bifurcates the global Electroactive Polymers Market on the basis of geography, applications, and end-use industries.

The competitive outlook section touches upon the business prospects of some of the most established market players in the Electroactive Polymers Market. The company profiles of each company are included in the report along with data including revenue growth, production capacity, domestic and regional presence, product portfolio, and more.

Essential findings of the report:

Effective and impactful marketing strategies adopted by market players

Region and country-wise assessment of the different market segments

Growth opportunities for new market players in different regions

Y-o-Y growth of the global Electroactive Polymers market over the forecast period 2016 – 2024

Key developments in the current Electroactive Polymers Market landscape

Competitive Landscape

3M, one of the world’s leading industrial –chemical conglomerate that deals in electroactive polymers, with five lines of business is facing lawsuit. The class action is on behalf of all individuals and entities other than Defendants who bought or acquired publicly traded 3M securities from February 9, 2017 to May 28, 2019.

Earlier, business analyst of a leading financial services company declared the 3M business model to be defeated. Due to this, 3M stock price dropped to 18% below recent level only to be rated as underweight.

Further, according to the analyst, 3M’s woes are beyond simple cyclical fluctuations related to slowing automotive and electronic end users. Instead the problems are structural and puts forth the question if billions spent by the company on recent restructuring will produce material benefits in the forthcoming years.

However, realignment announced by the company a couple of months ago will boost impression among consumers for its multiple line of businesses. The new structure will comprise four business segments: Transportation & Electronics, Consumer, Healthcare, and Safety & Industrial.

Top companies operating in the global electroactive polymers market include 3M, Konarka Technologies Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Artificial Muscle Inc., and Earnex Corporation.

Electroactive Polymers Market – Key Trends

In some developed countries worldwide, expanding significance of artificial muscles for solving complex medical conditions has indirectly spawned demand for electroactive polymers. For example, in 2012, researchers at North Carolina University developed an affordable Braille computer display using electroactive actuators. This helped blind people scan web pages.

Further, adoption of innovative medical devices has led to spurt in demand for electroactive polymers in some parts of the world. For example, in 2014, government of South Korea announced plans for modernization of the healthcare sector. The involved increasing human and capital investments in R&D for the introduction of new medical devices. This, indirectly, prompted expansion of electroactive polymers market.

Among all, conductive polymers held leading share of the electroactive polymers market in the past. Conductive polymers include electromagnetic interference compounds, carbon nanotubes, antistatic additives, and metal fibers. Conducive polymers find use as antistatic materials with applications in transparent displays, commercial sensors, and organic solar cells.

In the future, however, demand for inherently dissipative polymers in the electroactive polymers market is predicted to rise significantly over the forecast period.

Electroactive Polymers Market – Regional Outlook

North America held the leading share of electroactive polymers in the recent past vis-à-vis volume. Vast demand for electroactive polymers for the manufacture of advanced implant devices for medical conditions is a key factor behind the growth of electroactive polymers market in the region. Rising practices of minimally invasive surgeries in the U.S. is another key factor behind growth of electroactive polymers market in North America.

Europe is another key market for electroactive polymers. Countries such as Germany and France that are long-established automobiles centers indirectly fuel electroactive polymers. This is because electroactive polymers are used in a large number of engineering and mechanical products that are used in automobiles.

The report aims to address the following queries related to the Electroactive Polymers Market:

What are the most notable trends in the Electroactive Polymers Market in 2019?

How can prospective market players penetrate the Electroactive Polymers Market in region 3?

What are the different factors that could impede the growth of the Electroactive Polymers Market during the forecast period 2016 – 2024?

Which market players are expected to launch new products in the Electroactive Polymers Market?

How are companies marketing their products?

