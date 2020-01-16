Electronic Power Steering (EPS) Market Growth, Demand and Key Players by 2027|JTEKT Corporation, Misubishi Corporation, Nidec Corporation, Rober Bosch, Nexteer Automotive

The electromechanical power steering controls and assists vehicle steering using an intelligently controlled electric motor. It is the latest system in which the electric motor (“E-motor”) is attached directly to the steering gearbox without a hydraulic system. Sensors detect the motion of the steering column and a processor module applies assistive power via an electric motor. This allows varying amounts of assistance depending on driving conditions.

The report aims to provide an overview of global electronic power steering market with detailed market segmentation by vehicle type, EPS type, and geography. The global electronic power steering market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. Added benefits of electronic power steering over hydraulic steering such as improves fuel economy, eliminates the weight and bulk of the power steering pump and hoses as well as creates less noise, all these features are expected to drive the electronic power steering market.

Some of the leading players in electronic power steering market are JTEKT Corporation, Misubishi Corporation, Nidec Corporation, Rober Bosch, Nexteer Automotive, Hyndai Mobis, Thyssenkrupp Presta AG, Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen Group and Zhuzhou Elite Electro Mechanical Co. Ltd. among others.

