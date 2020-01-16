Employee Engagement And Feedback Software Market 2019-2027 / Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the employee engagement and feedback software market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the employee engagement and feedback software market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the employee engagement and feedback software market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the employee engagement and feedback software market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the employee engagement and feedback software market by segmenting the market based on the deployment, offering, organization size, delivery mode, device, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Rise in the adoption of the product across the globe along with embedding of novel systems like AI & machine learning in the software coupled with the immense application of the software in tablets & smartphones for high employee engagement will boost the market expansion over the forecast timeframe. Nevertheless, the low level of product consciousness will put brakes on the surge of the employee engagement and feedback software industry over the forecast timeline.

Based on the deployment, the market is sectored into On-Cloud and On-Premise. On the basis of offering, the market for engagement and feedback software is classified into Turnkey and Customized. In terms of organization size, the industry is classified into Small & Medium Enterprise and Large Enterprise. Based on the delivery mode, the market is segmented into Standalone and Integrated. In terms of device, the industry is divided into Desktop and Handheld.

Some of the major participants in the employee engagement and feedback software market include 15Five, BEEKEEPER, Clarity Wave, Culture Amp Pty Ltd Company Details, Emplify, Energage, LLC, E-Search DAC t/a Poppulo, GetFeedback, Inc., Glint Inc., Hyphen, Lattice, Officevibe, Peakon, Qualtrics, Quantum Workplace, Reward Gateway, TINYpulse, and Willis Towers Watson.

