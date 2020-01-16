Ethephon Market: Key Players and Production Information Analysis with Forecast 2020

Global Ethephon Market: Overview

Ethephon is one of the most popular plant growth regulators and belongs to the phosphonate family. The global ethephon market has gained prominence in the agriculture sector in recent years due to the rising demand to promote pre- and post-harvest ripening. The global ethephon market has risen hand in hand with the consistent development of quality norms concerning agricultural products, as ethephon helps stimulate ripening in fruits that have reached a certain minimum stage of maturity. Ethephon decomposes into ethylene after going through the plant’s metabolism; ethylene is one of the key determinants in plant growth and ripening.

The global ethephon market is likely to witness steady demand from producers of soft fruits, top fruits, tobacco, cotton, sugar beets, tomatoes, fodder beets, coffee, as well as cereals such as rice and wheat. The ethephon market also receives demand for accelerating the ripening of fruits and berry crops such as bananas and pineapples, and stimulating the flow of latex in rubber trees. The widespread demand for plant ripening stimulators is thus likely to be crucial for the global ethephon market.

Global Ethephon Market: Drivers and Restraints

The prime driver for the global ethephon market is the implementation of strict agricultural quality norms that place heavy importance on the appearance and particularly color of the fruit to judge its integrity. As a result, the demand for ethephon for the purpose of accelerating the ripening of fruits is likely to grow steadily in the coming years. The demand for particular colors in certain fruits regardless of their association with ripening, such as the demand for purely yellow pineapples, is a key driver for the global ethephon market. The intense need for an increase in crop productivity is also vital for the global ethephon market.

The rising need for cotton from the booming textile industry across the world is another key driver for the global ethephon market. Due to the rising disposable income of consumers in emerging regions, the demand for both practical and fashionable clothing is rising rapidly. The consistent technological advancement in agriculture has also resulted in sturdier breeds of cotton, which are likely to entail steady demand for plant growth regulators such as ethephon in the coming years.

On the other hand, volatile raw material prices could hinder the growth of the global ethephon market in the coming years. The steady technological advancement in the agriculture sector has also led to the availability of several alternatives to ethephon, which is likely to remain a major restraint on the global ethephon market in the coming years.

Global Ethephon Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

Asia Pacific is likely to retain the dominant share in the global ethephon market in the coming years, due primarily to the high production in China. Jiangsu Anpon Electrochemicals Co. and Rhone-Poulenc (Bayer Crop Science) are among the leading producers of ethephon in the global market and the presence of a booming agriculture industry in China is likely to lead to steady growth of the ethephon market in Asia Pacific. Other leading agricultural producers in Asia Pacific such as India, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, and Australia are also likely to remain leading regional markets for ethephon in the coming years.

The report profiles the leading players in the global ethephon market in order to present a clear picture of the market’s competitive dynamics. Apart from the aforementioned industry leaders, key companies examined in the report include NuFarm, West Coast Herbochem Ltd., Syngenta, Rotam CropSciences Ltd., Dow AgroSciences LLC, Monsanto, BASF SE, JRPL Agro Chemicals Industries, and Arysta Lifesciences.