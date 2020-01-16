EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Deep market 2019 – business revenue, future growth, trends plans, top key players, business opportunities, industry share, global size analysis by forecast to 2026 | Alexa Reports

In this report, global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Deep Market will reach 5673.1 Million USD by the end of 2022 with a CAGR of 4.33%

The global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Deep market was valued at 845.03 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 1089.78 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.33% during 2017-2022.

Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer, short as EVOH, is thermoplastic polymer. EVOH resin, with outstanding gas barrier properties, is one of the three major barrier resins. EVOH resin is widely used in Food packaging and non-food packaging industry.

EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Deep can be divided into five categories: Ethylene(mol%)＜29 type, 29≤Ethylene(mol%)＜35 type, 35≤Ethylene(mol%)＜38 type, 38≤Ethylene(mol%)＜44 type and Ethylene(mol%)≥44 type. 29≤Ethylene(mol%)＜35 type accounted for the highest proportion in production market, with a figure of 33.44% in 2016, followed by Ethylene(mol%)＜29 type, account for 20.17% and 38≤Ethylene(mol%)＜44 type account for 19.66%.

The consumption market share of global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Deep in Food Packaging Material use, Household Wrapping Material use, Automotive Gas Tanks use, Pipes For Floor Heating Systems use, Wall Coverings use and other applications have been stable year by year, at 46.93%, 15.67%, 25.22%, 3.95%, 2.84% and 5.38% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Deep in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Deep market has the most promising sales prospects in Food Packaging Material use.

Our research center data shows that North America is the biggest contributor to the EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Deep revenue market, accounted for 50.00% of the total global market with a revenue of 422.49 million USD in 2017, followed by Europe, 29.40% with a revenue of 248.46 million USD.

The technical barriers of EVOH are very high which results in the industry highly concentrated. There are only three manufacturers for the time being, Kuraray, Nippon Gohsei, Chang Chun Petrochemical. And due to the plant distribution characteristic, five bases, USA, UK, Belgium, Japan and Taiwan, are catering to all of the EVOH resin demand around the world.

The Players Mentioned in our report are Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Dow, Exxon Mobil, Shell, Sinopec, Chevron Phillips, Total S.A., LyondellBasell Industries, National Petrochemical Company, INEOS Group AG.

Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Deep Market: Product Segment Analysis

Ethylene(mol%)＜29, 29≤Ethylene(mol%)＜35, 35≤Ethylene(mol%)＜38, 38≤Ethylene(mol%)＜44, Ethylene(mol%)≥44

Global EVOH (Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Deep Market: Application Segment Analysis

Food Packaging Material, Household Wrapping Material, Automotive Gas Tanks, Pipes For Floor Heating Systems, Wall Coverings, Other

