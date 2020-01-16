Exhibition Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2022

The ‘Global Exhibition Market’ study added by MarketReportsOnline.com provides an in-depth analysis pertaining to potential drivers in this industry. The study also encompasses valuable insights about profitability prospects, market size, growth dynamics, and revenue estimation of the business vertical.

The report entitled “Global Exhibition Market” provides analysis of the global exhibition market, with detailed analysis of market size by value, by venue, by segments, by region, etc. The report also includes the exhibition market analysis of the following regions: The US, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Furthermore, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global exhibition market has also been forecasted for the years 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Informa, RELX Group, Messe Frankfurt and Messe Düsseldorf are some of the key players operating in the global exhibition market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.

Regional Coverage

The US

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Company Coverage

Informa

RELX Group

Messe Frankfurt

Messe Düsseldorf

Exhibition is regarded as one of an important marketing strategy by most type of businesses, from large multinationals to small family businesses. Through an exhibition, manufacturers of different products get the opportunity of communicating face-to-face with customers and probable future clients. Also, through participating in an exhibition, organizations measure the strength of their competitors and focus on all the necessary changes which are required to grab the attention of more customers.

Exhibition is mainly of four types: Art Exhibition, Trade Exhibition, Consumer Exhibition and Museums. An art exhibition displays various artistic instruments such as photographs, paintings, statues, etc. Trade exhibition/shows are usually organized between organizations and businesses. Consumer exhibitions are organized to showcase newly launched products and services to potential consumers. Lastly, Museums are non-commercial exhibition and are dedicated to preserve all the valued scientific, artistic, cultural and historical objects.

There are two type of exhibition in terms of venue, outdoor and indoor exhibition. Outdoor exhibitions are usually held for products that have to be demonstrated outside. Whereas, Indoor exhibitions are organized by companies for business intermediaries or for display of artworks or historical artifacts. There are various benefits of exhibitions such as brand awareness, lead generation, networking, etc.

Global exhibition market is expected to increase with steady growth rates during the forecasted period 2018-2022. Global exhibition market is supported by various growth drivers, such as, rising digitization, increased budget allocations for b2b exhibition, increased number of venues with expanding capacities etc. still, the market faces certain hindrances and challenges, such as, operational hindrances, low exhibitor advocacy, political turbulences in key markets etc. few trends of the market are augmented and virtual reality, growing use of big data, increased demand for specialized events etc.

