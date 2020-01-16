Femoral Head Prostheses Market Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand 2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Femoral Head Prostheses market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Femoral Head Prostheses market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

Leading vendors in the global femoral head prostheses market are establishing dedicated centres for research and development. Some of these market players are Limacorporate Spa, Smith & Nephew Plc, and Medacta International SA. This strategy has resulted in the development of improved prostheses devices, thus, ushering in path of technological innovation in the market.

Majority of the players in the prostheses market follow a patient-centric approach while manufacturing devices. This propensity has led to the development of distinct surgical techniques that reduce pain and lessen the loss of blood. Exatech Inc. has been at the forefront of innovations with regard to patient-centric technologies within prosthetics. Growing clinical acceptance of prostheses shall attract fresh revenues for the market.

Global Femoral Head Prostheses Market: Notable Developments

Rising Incidence of Sports Injuries

The popularity of strenuous sports such as rugby, football, and long-jump has led to an increase in the incidence of hip dislocations. This factor has propelled demand within the global femoral head prostheses market.

Renewed Efforts within Medical Research

The medical research fraternity has shown utmost resilience toward developing new archetypes for prosthetic devices. This factor has created a host of lucrative opportunities for vendors within the global market.

Global Femoral Head Prostheses Market: Regional Outlook

The regional segments within the global femoral head prostheses market are: North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Manufacturing of medical implants in the U.S. has gathered momentum over the past decade. Furthermore, numerous manufacturers in the country has also pioneered the manufacturing of basic medical implants. These factors have given a thrust to the growth of the femoral head prostheses market in North America.

The global femoral head prostheses market can be segmented based on:

Material

Ceramic femoral head prostheses

Metal femoral head prostheses

Ceramicised metal femoral head prostheses

