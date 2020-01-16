Fiber Optics Gyroscope Market Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion by 2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recently published market research report, provides an in-depth analysis of the Fiber Optics Gyroscope market included the anticipated growth pattern of the market over the forecast period (2019-2029). A detailed assessment of the various micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to shape the course of the Fiber Optics Gyroscope market over the next decade is enclosed in the report. The study suggests that the Fiber Optics Gyroscope market is expected to register a CAGR growth of XX% over the forecast period primarily driven by factors including factor 1, factor 2, factor 3, and factor 4.

Apart from increased defense budget in several developed and developing economies, the growing adoption of automation in homes and industries is the primary factors that is positively influencing the demand for fiber optics gyroscope during the forecast period. For satellite antenna positioning, navigation, and other applications, the demand for equipment optimized with intelligent sensors is escalating. Growing popularity and development of the concept of remotely operated vehicles and the use of FOG for measurement while drilling processes in the oil industry is another factors augmenting the demand in this market.

A few major applications of fiber optics gyroscope in the defense sector are dynamic global positioning system (GPS) tracking, missiles flight control, dynamic platform stabilization, ground detection, environmental observation, security, guided ammunition, and earth observation. Conversely, complexity and time constraints pertaining to the manufacturing process is challenging the market from attaining its full potential. High investment required for research and development as well as low cost-benefit ratio are other two factors challenging the growth rate of the global market for fiber optics gyroscope.

Global Fiber Optics Gyroscope Market: Market Potential

Out of various product segments of the market including attitude heading reference system, gyrocompass, inertial measurement unit, and inertial navigation system, the latter segment is most profitable. This is because inertial navigation system a commercial control solution that is reliably accurate and can be customized to a large variety of autonomous and manned or unmanned marine, aerial, and ground applications. This commercialization of FOG is anticipated open new opportunities for the players in the global market for fiber optics gyroscope.

Global Fiber Optics Gyroscope Market: Regional Outlook

North America currently is the most important region for the players in this market, with technologically advanced country of the U.S. serving most of the demand from the region with vast defense budget and growing popularity of home automation. However, Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the most prominent growth rate during the forecast period, primarily gaining from several emerging economies who have extended their defense budget. China and Japan are two most lucrative country-wide markets for FOG in Asia Pacific. Large population base, rapid industrialization, increased number of R&D activities, and high investment for the development of sensors are some factors driving the demand from Asia Pacific region.

Global Fiber Optics Gyroscope Market: Competitive Analysis

Honeywell International Inc., EMCORE Corporation, Colibrys Ltd., Northrop Grumman LITEF GmbH, KVH Industries, Inc., Nedaero Components, Fizoptika Corp., iXBlue SAS, Al Cielo Inertial Solutions Ltd., and Optolink LLC are some of the leading companies in the global fiber optics gyroscope market. Product innovation is the primary strategy adopted by these players in order to serve their clients as well as stretch their geographical outreach.

Important questions answered in the report:

How has the Fiber Optics Gyroscope market adapted to the evolving regulatory landscape in each region? Why is the adoption of end use 1 expected to slow down over the forecast period? In the current scenario, which region offers market players promising growth opportunities? Which manufacturing technique is cost-effective and the most efficient? What are the recent mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in the Fiber Optics Gyroscope market?

