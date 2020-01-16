Food Colour Market Size Estimated to Observe Significant Growth by 2026

Global Food Colour Market: Overview

Food colours are the natural or synthetic additives when mixed with food or drink imparts colour. The food colours to a great extent decides the food tastes and influence consumers to buy products which matches the colour perception in regard to taste. For instance, consumer perception towards red coloured drinks would be drinks with taste of cherries or apple. Food colours are primarily used to maintain the colour when alterations in food storage, to provide decorative appeal, masking the defects, to keep food tasting fresh for long duration. The food colour consumption is limited up to 200 ppm for synthetic types according to food industry safety assessments. In this regard, natural food colour dyes and pigments are widely used because of growing concern over synthetic ones. Some of the natural food colour dyes includes chlorophyll, carotenoids, anthocyanin etc. The commercial food production holds major share in the terms of consumption in the global food colour market. Natural food colours also offers bioactive properties and thereby used therapeutic agents. For instance, anthocyanins are helpful in prevention of cardiovascular diseases.

Global Food Colour Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global food colour market is primarily driven by the increasing demand from beverage industry and bakery and confectionary. The high demand from flavoured drinks, fruit juices and nutritional drinks drives the global food colour market. For commercial adoption, synthetic food colours are in high demand because of the high stability under light, cheap in cost and less microbial contamination. However, natural food colours are expensive in comparison to synthetic ones.

However, some of the food colour such as erythrocine, amaranth etc possess health hazards. Also, there are stringent regulations from FDA for manufacture of food colours such as quality check after each batch of production, limitation on addition of chemicals. These factors might restrain the global food colour market.

Global Food Colour Market: Region wise Outlook

The global food colour market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). APEJ holds the major share in the global food colour market owing to the high consumption of synthetic food colour by commercial food producers. The countries such as India, China, Indonesia and Taiwan are the prominent countries in food colour market in APEJ region. Followed by APEJ is North America and Europe and are expected to grow at moderately high CAGR during the forecast period. Latin America is anticipate to project stable growth rate in terms of value during the forecast period.

Global Food Colour Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the global food colour market includes:

Chr. Hansen S/A

Sensient Technology Corporation

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

FMC Corporation

D.D. Williamson & Co. Inc.

Naturex S.A. (DDW)

Fiorio Colori

Döhler Group

Kalsec Inc.