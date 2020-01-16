Gamma Probe Device Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Gamma Probe Device market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Gamma Probe Device market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

Competitive Landscape

The gamma probe device market finds presence of some top-notch medical device companies, depicting a fairly consolidated vendor landscape. Dilon Technologies Inc., Wake Medical Ltd., Intramedical Imaging LLC, Lake Shore Cryotronics Inc., and Berkeley Nucleonics Corporation are companies that hold sway in this market.

Product launch is another key growth strategy observed in the gamma probe device market. For example, in July 2016, Dilon Technologies introduced the latest generation of Navigator system for sentinel lymph node biopsy. The newest generation of Navigator system is completely wireless, reliable for long use, simple to operate, and probes can be sterilized with major sterilization methods.

Besides this, Dilon Technologies committed to provide full service support to existing Navigator GPS in the area. This indicates key players are involved in adopting inorganic growth routes too.

Earlier, Dilon Technologies Inc. acquired Navigator gamma probe business segment of RMD Instruments Corp. – an auxiliary of Dynasil Corporation of America, which indicates practices of mergers and acquisitions in the market.

Following the acquisition, Dilon’s moves ahead for its objectives to expand product offerings for both diagnostic and surgical segments of breast imaging.

Gamma Probe Device Market: Key Trends

Primarily, increasing incidence of cancer is predicted to fuel growth of gamma probe device market. According to statistics of the World Cancer Research Fund International, breast cancer tops among the number of cancers in females worldwide, and is second most common type of cancer. High number of cancer cases that now use nuclear medicine for therapeutics is likely to fuel demand for gamma probe devices.

Product innovations is another key factor fuelling the growth of gamma probe device market.

On the flip side, high cost of therapeutics involving gamma probe technique is a restraint to the growth of this market.

Gamma Probe Device Market: Regional Analysis

North America currently commands leading revenue in the gamma probe device market. Factors such as increasing prevalence of cancer, increasing use of nuclear medicines, and continual technological advancements of medical instruments by key players based in the region push North America to the fore.

Europe trails North America in terms of revenue share in the overall gamma probe device market.

Asia Pacific, however, is anticipated to register notable growth in the gamma probe device market over the forecast period. Increasing use of nuclear medicines on account of spurt in advancements of healthcare practices are likely to fuel growth of gamma probe device market in the region.

