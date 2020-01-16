Global Concentrated Solar Power Market 2020 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

MARKET OVERVIEW

The global concentrating solar power market is built up with proper analysis from expert research. Accurate estimation, improvement criteria, root ways, and action plans. developing market trends, opportunities, restraints, future growth possibilities, key challenges, aggressive and regional outlook, and value chain analysis is also provided in this report. The current data has been provided on the revenue amounts, product details and the sale of key companies.

The global concentrating solar power market is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 10.3% from 2016 to 2021 and by 2021 the market size will reach a market size of USD 10.96 Billion. The growth is mainly credited to increasing environmental affairs over duplicate eruptions and the efforts to reduce air pollution, government policy support from to allow the adoption of renewable technologies and the destination of power.

This report aims to help customers in making fair decisions. Shipment, revenue, price, gross profit, business distribution are all covered within the manufacturer’s data. This report creates awareness for all the manufacturers and the vendors of the threats and the deficiencies that may occur in the coming years. It is found that concentrated solar power could estimate up to 25% of the total world’s energy requirement by 2050. By gathering the report of Material, Application, and Geography, it shows Global Forecast to 2023 is an acknowledged and extensive research on the world’s main market conditions.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BrightSource Energy

Abengoa

ACCIONA

ACS Group

ESolar

SENER Group

SolarReserve

Schott

SEGMENTATION

The market has been segmented on end-users into services, improved oil recovery and others (desalination and mining). The Utility segment is the largest end-user of concentrating solar power which helps in the growth of many medium projects to large scale projects supporting the development and in the pipeline throughout the world. Based on technology, the parabolic trough, Solar Tower, Linear Fresnel, Dish/Engine Systems is segmented. Among this parabolic trough is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Based on components, the market has also been segmented into three sub-segments: solar field, power block, and thermal storage. The solar field segment is considered the largest market; due to a huge number of complicated and costly subcomponents.

REGIONAL OVERVIEW

In this report, the market has been explained with five regions. They are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America Africa, and the Middle East. During the forecast period, The Middle East & Africa is expected to control the global market owing to government enterprises towards the grid-scale renewable power generation. During the forecast period, the region is expected to continue the largest market among other regions. China-US trade war and global financial volatility and uncertainty will have a big impact on this market.

INDUSTRY NEWS

During the forecast period, the demand for storing solar power is expected to reduce because of the higher original investment and the greater payback period. However, the availability of both government and private funds may offer huge possibilities. Some of the leading players are Abengoa Solar (Spain), BrightSource Energy, Inc. (U.S), Aalborg CSP (Denmark), ACWA Power (Saudi Arabia), and eSolar Inc (U.S), among others. From 2012 to 2016, the most common strategy adopted by the top players in the market was contracts & agreements, creating 54% of the total developments. Joint ventures & collaborations, new product developments and launches, developments, partnerships, and alliances & benefits were also followed.

