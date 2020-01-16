Global FinTech Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Segmentation & Forecast To 2026

FinTech Market 2020

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “FinTech– Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2026” To Its Research Database.

Description:

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Kreditech

Avant

OurCrowd

Atom Bank

ZhongAn

Funding Circle

IFC

Klarna

CreditEase

Wealthfront

KPMG

WeCash

H2 Ventures

Qufenqi

Oscar

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4832732-2014-2026-global-fintech-industry-market-research-report

Major Types Covered

Internet and mobile payments

Network credit

Intelligent financial management services

Blockchain technology

Major Applications Covered

P2P lending

Online acquiring and mobile wallets

Personal finance management or private financial planning

MSME services

MPOS

MobileFirst banking

Bitcoin

Crowdfunding

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4832732-2014-2026-global-fintech-industry-market-research-report

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Content: –

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

…….

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Kreditech

8.1.1 Kreditech Profile

8.1.2 Kreditech Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Kreditech Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Kreditech Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Avant

8.2.1 Avant Profile

8.2.2 Avant Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Avant Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Avant Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 OurCrowd

8.3.1 OurCrowd Profile

8.3.2 OurCrowd Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 OurCrowd Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 OurCrowd Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Atom Bank

8.4.1 Atom Bank Profile

8.4.2 Atom Bank Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Atom Bank Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Atom Bank Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 ZhongAn

8.5.1 ZhongAn Profile

8.5.2 ZhongAn Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 ZhongAn Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 ZhongAn Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Funding Circle

8.6.1 Funding Circle Profile

8.6.2 Funding Circle Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Funding Circle Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Funding Circle Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 IFC

8.7.1 IFC Profile

8.7.2 IFC Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 IFC Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 IFC Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Klarna

8.8.1 Klarna Profile

8.8.2 Klarna Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Klarna Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Klarna Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 CreditEase

8.9.1 CreditEase Profile

8.9.2 CreditEase Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 CreditEase Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 CreditEase Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Wealthfront

8.10.1 Wealthfront Profile

8.10.2 Wealthfront Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 Wealthfront Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 Wealthfront Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.11 KPMG

8.11.1 KPMG Profile

8.11.2 KPMG Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.11.3 KPMG Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.11.4 KPMG Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.12 WeCash

8.12.1 WeCash Profile

8.12.2 WeCash Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.12.3 WeCash Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.12.4 WeCash Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.13 H2 Ventures

8.13.1 H2 Ventures Profile

8.13.2 H2 Ventures Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.13.3 H2 Ventures Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.13.4 H2 Ventures Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.14 Qufenqi

8.14.1 Qufenqi Profile

8.14.2 Qufenqi Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.14.3 Qufenqi Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.14.4 Qufenqi Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.15 Oscar

8.15.1 Oscar Profile

8.15.2 Oscar Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.15.3 Oscar Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.15.4 Oscar Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

Continued…..

Contact US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)