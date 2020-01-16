This comprehensive Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Treatment Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Myelodysplastic (MDS) syndrome is a type of bone marrow disorder, where bone marrow is unable to produce healthy and mature blood cells. The immature blood cells called as blasts, get stored in the bone marrow and blood and obstruct the natural function of the hematological system which results in depletion of healthy red blood cells, platelets, and white blood cells. Myelodysplastic syndrome is usually seen in geriatric population and more often in older men than women. This syndrome is characterized by certain chromosomal mutations in Janus Kinase gene which include deletion of q arm in one or more chromosomes and complete deletion of chromosome 5 or 7 and an extra copy of chromosome 8.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers: Novartis AG, Celgene Corporation, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Sandoz Inc, Dr Reddys Laboratories Limited, Pharmascience Inc, Accord Healthcare Ltd, Mylan N.V.

Scope and Segmentation of the Report

According to the American Cancer Society, the incidence rate for myelodysplastic syndrome is 13,000 new cases each year which happens at a rate of 4.8 cases per 100,000 people. This trend is heavily affected or rather influenced by the average age of the population which, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), is increasing and is expected to double from 12% to 22% between 2015 and 2050.

The worldwide market for Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Treatment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.8% over the next five years, will reach 4560 million US$ in 2023, from 2210 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America: United States, Canada, Mexico

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia

Central & South America: Brazil, Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa

