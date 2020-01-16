Healthcare Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market size in terms of volume and value 2017 – 2025

Study on the Global Healthcare Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market

According to the report, owing to the growing demand for healthcare regulatory affairs outsourcing, significant advances in Healthcare Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing technology, and growing investment for research and development activities, the Healthcare Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing market is projected to grow at CAGR of XX% through the forecast period.

Which region has the most favorable regulatory policies to conduct business

in the current Healthcare Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing market?

How has technological advances influenced the Healthcare Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing market? At present, which company has the highest market share in the Healthcare Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing market?

Trends and Opportunities

An increasing number of healthcare institutes and pharmaceutical companies are outsourcing regulatory affairs to save cost and capitalize on expertise available with the contract research organizations (CROs). Outsourcing healthcare regulatory affairs provides these organizations with the time and resource to focus on their core competencies, which is the chief driver of the global healthcare regulatory affairs outsourcing market.

Currently, regulatory support is available for almost every process across clinical trials such as medical report writing, manufacturing and controls (CMC), data management, regulatory chemistry, country regulatory affairs, labeling and liaison, and regulatory strategy. One of the primary benefits of outsourcing regulatory affairs is cost effectiveness. Outsourcing non-core activities to experts can help companies focus more on their marketing and research and development activities. Hence in the long run companies can benefit from optimized reimbursements, product approval, and increased market share and productivity. Spurred by these factors, the global healthcare regulatory outsourcing market is poised to exhibit strong growth over the forecast period.

Global Healthcare Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World constitute the key market segments. Among these, North America emerged dominant as the U.S. held lead in the global healthcare regulatory affairs outsourcing market. Europe trailed North America as leading healthcare institutes therein increased their focus on reducing investment cost and capitalize on the availability of cheap labor. Besides this, the rising concentration on the optimum utilization of resources and gain from accelerated focus on faster product approval.

Owing to the high costs involved in clinical development procedures in developed nations, the emerging countries are more preferred for regulatory affairs outsourcing in the healthcare sector. Asia Pacific for instance is exhibiting impressive CAGR and is fast emerging as a lucrative market for regulatory affairs outsourcing. The growth of Asia Pacific market is spurred due to the availability of a large pool of skilled labor at an affordable price and the increasing number of pharmaceutical companies intending to focus on their core competencies.

Global Healthcare Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market: Vendor Landscape

Various companies around the world offer comprehensive knowledge in managing healthcare regulatory affairs. These companies mainly intend to help firms overcome challenges and accelerate clinical processes. Some of the leading players in the market identified by the report are Covance Group Ltd., Parexel International Corporation, Pharmaceutical Product Development, Medelis, Inc., Quintiles Transnational Holdings, Inc., Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., KAI Research, Inc., Medpace, Inc., and ICON Plc.

The report conducts SWOT analysis on several of these market players to gauge determine their strengths and weaknesses. This analysis also provides insights into the opportunities and threats that potentially lay ahead for these companies over the course of the forecast period.

