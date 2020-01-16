Hemostasis Valves Market is Projected to Expand at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2027

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report on the global hemostasis valves market for the forecast period of 2019–2027. According to the report, the global hemostasis valves market was valued at ~US$ 135 Mn in 2018, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2027. Increase in awareness about the early diagnosis of chronic diseases and rise in the number of angiography procedures are boosting the global hemostasis valves market.

Increase in Number of Neuroendovascular Procedures to Propel Market

The prevalence of coronary diseases and other cardiovascular diseases has been rising significantly, owing to various factors such as increasing obesity and sedentary lifestyles. This has led to an increase in the prevalence of heart diseases, which is likely to lead to an increase in endovascular procedures. In turn, this is expected to boost the hemostasis valves market.

Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics update of the American Heart Association (AHA), more than people over 20 years of age in the U.S. suffer from coronary heart disease (CHD). The incidence of coronary artery disease (CAD) has increased significantly in low-income and middle-income countries such as India. CAD accounts for 20% of the deaths in India.

Market in Asia Pacific to Expand at Rapid Pace

North America held a major share of the global hemostasis valves market in terms of revenue in 2018. The region is anticipated to maintain its share during the forecast period. Advanced surgical techniques and the presence of leading players are estimated to boost the market in the near future. High disposable income and well-developed healthcare infrastructure are also augmenting the market in North America.

. The region is anticipated to maintain its share during the forecast period. Advanced surgical techniques and the presence of leading players are estimated to boost the market in the near future. High disposable income and well-developed healthcare infrastructure are also augmenting the market in North America. Europe is anticipated to be the second-largest market in terms of share and revenue during the forecast period. Increase in the number of intervention procedures and rise in the geriatric population are expected to boost the hemostasis valves market in the region.

The hemostasis valves market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period. Strong growth of the hemostasis valves market in the region can be ascribed to the presence of a significant patient pool and rapid adoption of technological advancements in Japan and China.

Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Teleflex Incorporated – Leading Manufacturers of Hemostasis Valves

The report provides the profiles of leading players operating in the global hemostasis valves market. These include Boston Scientific Corporation Terumo Corporation, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Freudenberg Medical, and ARGON MEDICAL.

