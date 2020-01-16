Here’s How Golf Carts Market Keep Key Segments Growth Rolling

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Golf Carts’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country.
Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are
Yamaha Golf-Car (United States)
Club Car (United States)
Speedways Electric (India)
Maini Material Movement (India)
Prevalence Green Solution (India)
Auto Power (India)
Nebula Automotive (India)
GDrive Golf Carts (India)
Carrieall Car (India)
Volmac Engg (India)
Garia (United Kingdom)
Golf cart refers to the motorized vehicle used for short distance transportation. It is gas powered, a low-speed vehicle driven by electric motor widely used in golf courses for transportation of golfer and the equipment within the course premises. Increase in urbanization and industrialization, hi-tech & smart residential & commercial housing projects and usage of golf carts for short trips in educational institutes, airports and amusement parks is expected to propel the market for golf cart demand.
Market Segmentation:
by Type (Golf Course, Personal Services, Commercial Services), Application (Golf Courses, Airports, Hotel & Resorts, Railways, Housing Projects, PSUs, Others), Seating Capacity (Small (2-4 Seater), Medium (6-8 Seater), Large (10+ Seater))
Highlights of Influencing Trends: Development and Innovation in Golf Carts
Market Growth Drivers: Demand for Golf Cart in Hotels, Hospitality, Tourism Industry and Amusement Parks
Increase in Golf Sports Event
Restraints:Stringent Government Rules and Regulation towards Vehicle Emission
Presence of Local Manufacturer and Lack of Standards
Initial Cost for A New Golf Is High and Regular Investment on Maintenance
Opportunities:Growing Sports Leagues and Increasing Number of Event with Large Prize Pools
Challenges: Cost Optimization of Golf Cart
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
