Here’s How Golf Carts Market Keep Key Segments Growth Rolling

Yamaha Golf-Car (United States)

Club Car (United States)

Speedways Electric (India)

Maini Material Movement (India)

Prevalence Green Solution (India)

Auto Power (India)

Nebula Automotive (India)

GDrive Golf Carts (India)

Carrieall Car (India)

Volmac Engg (India)

Garia (United Kingdom)

Golf cart refers to the motorized vehicle used for short distance transportation. It is gas powered, a low-speed vehicle driven by electric motor widely used in golf courses for transportation of golfer and the equipment within the course premises. Increase in urbanization and industrialization, hi-tech & smart residential & commercial housing projects and usage of golf carts for short trips in educational institutes, airports and amusement parks is expected to propel the market for golf cart demand.

Market Segmentation:

by Type (Golf Course, Personal Services, Commercial Services), Application (Golf Courses, Airports, Hotel & Resorts, Railways, Housing Projects, PSUs, Others), Seating Capacity (Small (2-4 Seater), Medium (6-8 Seater), Large (10+ Seater))

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Development and Innovation in Golf Carts

Market Growth Drivers: Demand for Golf Cart in Hotels, Hospitality, Tourism Industry and Amusement Parks

Increase in Golf Sports Event

Restraints:Stringent Government Rules and Regulation towards Vehicle Emission

Presence of Local Manufacturer and Lack of Standards

Initial Cost for A New Golf Is High and Regular Investment on Maintenance

Opportunities:Growing Sports Leagues and Increasing Number of Event with Large Prize Pools

Challenges: Cost Optimization of Golf Cart

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

