Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market to Surge at a Robust Pace in Terms of Revenue Over 2019 – 2029

Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market from FMI’s perspective

In its new business intelligence study, Future Market Insights demonstrates the overall viewpoint of the Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market, from its historical growth to future lookout. The report is scrutinized into several segments, with each segment explained on the basis of market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

The Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the stipulated timeframe 2019 – 2029. Rising demand for Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes among the consumers, increasing disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries are set to drive market growth.

Crucial findings of the report:

Important regions holding significant share in the Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market along with the key countries

Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas

Scrutinization of the competitive landscape into market and regional penetration, acquisitions, and agreements with SWOT analysis

Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market players

Regulatory standards imposed on the application of Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes

Queries addressed in the Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market:

Why are several governments imposing restrictions on the application of Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes ?

What proprietary technologies are the players using in the Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market?

Which segment will lead the Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market by 2029 by end use segment?

In terms of value and volume, which regions hold the largest share?

At what rate has the Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018?

key players in the hot melt adhesive tapes market are as follows:

Avery Dennison Corporation

Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

The 3M Company

Shurtape Technologies, LLC

Irplast S.p.A.

Mario Tapes

Hira Industries L.L.C

Scapa Group plc

LINTEC Corporation

Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market – Key Developments:

Tier 1 and 2 companies in the hot melt adhesive tapes market are focusing towards product portfolio expansion and expanding their footprint in global market. While Tier 3 companies in the hot melt adhesive tapes market are focusing towards serving high quality product and this section constitutes of unorganized players in the market. Some of the recent developments in the hot melt adhesive tapes market are as follows:

Avery Dennison, a manufacturer of hot melt adhesive tapes is expanding its business through acquisition strategy in the hot melt adhesive tapes market. The company acquired Yongle Tape Company Ltd. for $190 million in 2016.

In May 2017, tesa SE launched a new product range of tapes segment that are made from ultra thin washi paper.

In May 2019, 3M company acquired Acelity Inc., a healthcare solution company to expand its footprint across the globe.

In June 2018, Essentra Plc. Is expanding its business by extending its footprint in different parts of globe. For instance, the company divested its consumer packaging site in Bristol, U.K.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain of the global hot melt adhesive tapes market. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors along with hot melt adhesive tapes market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on hot melt adhesive tapes market segments and geographies.

The global hot melt adhesive tapes market is divided into seven major regions, which are as follows –

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

