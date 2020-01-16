Hydrogen Chloride Market : Structure and Overview of Key Market Forces Propelling Market 2025

Hydrogen chloride is an inorganic, colorless gas at room temperature possessing a strong odor. It is a diatomic molecule consisting of a chlorine and hydrogen atom. It is non-flammable and toxic in nature. It is highly soluble in water. In presence of moisture, hydrogen chloride can react with carbonates, hydroxides, and active metals in order to produce chlorides. Hydrochloric acid is an aqueous form of hydrogen chloride, formed by dissolving hydrogen chloride in water. Hydrogen chloride is liquefied by compressing with high pressing and cooling down to low temperatures for easy storage and transportation. The process is known as liquefaction. Liquid hydrogen chloride freezes to white crystalline solids at -1130C and boils at -830C.

Hydrogen chloride, both as a gas and as an aqueous solution, is strongly corrosive to human tissues due to its strong acidic nature. It is found in the human digestive system in aqueous form, maintaining a pH of 1-2 in the stomach. It is widely used as a household cleaner in the aqueous form.

The global hydrogen chloride market can be segment based on manufacturing method, application, and region. In terms of manufacturing method, the hydrogen chloride market can be classified into laboratory and industrial. In laboratories, hydrogen chloride is produced by direct combination of hydrogen gas and chlorine gas. The temperature should be above 2500C for rapid reaction. In industries, hydrogen chloride is formed as by-product while manufacturing isocyanates, fluorocarbons, magnesium, and other chemicals. The industrial segment holds a major share of the market both in terms of volume and value.

Key players operating in the global hydrogen chloride market include BASF, Juhua Group, Linde Industrial Gas, Wanhua Chemical, Air Products, Yuanhua Chemical, Shandong Xinlong Group, Air Liquide, Longsheng Group, and Axiall.