Identity Governance and Administration Market New Era Of Industry & Forecast 2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Identity Governance and Administration market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Identity Governance and Administration market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

The Identity Governance and Administration market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Identity Governance and Administration market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Identity Governance and Administration market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

In this Identity Governance and Administration market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Key Trends

The demand for identity governance and administration systems are increasing across the globe as it help business leaders to achieve agility in their firm. The increasing demand of security and reduce frauds in the organization is expected to drive the global identity governance and administration market in the upcoming years. Apart from this, identity governance and administration systems also provides businesses with numerous supplementary functions, including auditing and policy management. Owing to this, their adoption by business leaders across industries, is fuel the market. The increasing level of investments by public/ private capital holders in the development of enterprise friendly IGA platforms is another strong factor likely to boost the global identity governance and administration market.

On the flipside, higher cost of these devices are expected to restrict small and mid-players form the adoption of identity governance and administration solutions. However, increasing number of end users for identity governance and administration systems are expected to boost the global market in the forecast period. Along with this, an increase in the number of data breaches, and looming legislation around General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in May are offering several opportunities to the identity governance and administration during the forecast period.

Identity Governance and Administration Market: Geographical Outlook

Regionally, North America is the largest contributor to the global identity governance and administration market in 2018. The same is expected to continue in the upcoming year as well because of the rising adoption of identity governance and administration solution and services in the region. The enterprises in the region have been an early adopter of advanced security solutions and practices. Most identity governance and administration vendors, have a direct or an indirect presence in this region via system integrators, distributors, and resellers.

