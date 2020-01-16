Impact of Existing and Emerging Nafion Market Trends 2018 – 2028

Study on the Global Nafion Market

A recent market study published by TMRR provides resourceful business insights pertaining to the growth prospects of the Nafion market during the considered forecast period, 2019-2029. According to the report, owing to the growing demand for product 1 and product 2 from region 1 and region 2, significant advances in Nafion technology, and growing investment for research and development activities, the Nafion market is projected to grow at CAGR of XX% through the forecast period.

The data collected by our analysts from credible primary and secondary sources provides answers to some top queries related to the global Nafion market.

Some of the questions related to the Nafion market addressed in the report are:

With the growing demand for product 1 in region 2, how are market players aligning their activities to fulfil the demand? Which region has the most favorable regulatory policies to conduct business

in the current Nafion market?

How has technological advances influenced the Nafion market? At present, which company has the highest market share in the Nafion market? What is the most lucrative sales and distribution channel used by market players in the global Nafion market?

The market study bifurcates the global Nafion market on the basis of product type, regions, application, and end use industry. The insights are backed by accurate and easy to understand graphs, tables, and figures.

competitive landscape of global nafion market include –

Solvay S.A.

Dongyue Group

Asahi Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Perma Pure LLC

AGC Chemicals Americas, Inc.

Jiangsu Tianjiayi Chemical Co., Ltd.

A majority of key players in Nafion market are maintaining their strategic focus on increasing R&D investments and collaborative research efforts targeted to the discovery of novel Nafion structures leading to innovation applicability of Nafion membranes. Companies are eyeing an extended Nafion membrane portfolio catering to a diverse application demand.

Nafion Membrane Remains a Premier Solution across Diverse Industries

The first-ever synthetic polymer developed (at DuPont) by chemically modifying Teflon (in the latter half of 1960’s) is widely referred to as Nafion, and explores diverse applicability owing to its unique ionic peculiarities. Leading the entire class of ionomers, Nafion is a strong combination of chemical and physical properties of the parent/base material Teflon. A thin Nafion such as solid polymer electrolyte (SPE) membrane has been in use for the fuel cells involved in weight-sensitive aerospace applications.

For the chlor-alkali industry, Nafion has been a preferred choice of material over the decades, attributed to superior performance and endurance over other conventional counterparts in the industry. More recently, Nafion market is witnessing considerable growth in revenue, attributed to growing applications of Nafion membrane in fuel cell, hydrogen production, energy storage, acid catalysis, recovery of waste, and production of bulk, specialty, fine, and ultra-high purity chemicals.

Extensively used for proton-exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cells, Nafion has been among the most popularly sought after synthetic PEM membranes across the specialty chemicals landscape. High commercial availability of Nafion membrane is cited as an important factor pushing the growth of Nafion market worldwide.

Nafion is highly efficient when it comes to gas humidification applications, compared to other conventional means used for gas drying – such as desiccant dryer, condenser, and permeation dryer. This selective functional excellence of Nafion over most of the traditional gas dryers makes it a highly favored choice of materials in gas drying applications, especially in laboratory, industrial, and medical industries.

Successfully Garnering Research Interests, Nafion Market Continues to Expand

Attributed to the highly disordered, random, and complex-to-comprehend chemical structure, Nafion remains one of the most challenging research fields. This is projected to be the key factor holding research interests, thrilling scientists to understand more about it in coming years. Increasing research on Nafion membrane functionalities has thus been a significant factor driving revenue to the Nafion market.

A collaborative research study involving Australian and Russian research fellows has recently revealed that the efficiency of hydrogen fuel cells tends to drop down in presence of a Nafion membrane that serves separation of cathode and anode in the fuel cell. According to research so far, the Nafion membrane tends to swell when interacts with water that has a specific deuterium content, and in turn results in partial unwinding of its constituent fibers. While these fibers further protrude away from the surface and interact with the bulk water, they phase for several microns. The research team is currently taking efforts on the structural optimization of Nafion membrane in such cases. Moreover, their next research focus is claimed to be on the alternation of electrical properties of Nafion membrane. Such innovations are projected to remain instrumental to expansion of Nafion market growth.

Global Nafion Market Taxonomy

The global Nafion market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

Based on the type, the key segments of Nafion market include –

Resin

Dispersions

Membrane

By application, Nafion market is categorized into –

Coatings Metal plating Architectural paint

Chemical Processing Semiconductor Catalyst Ion exchange Chlor-alkali Waste recovery

Analytics & Instrumentation Drying & humidification

Energy Fuel cell Hydrogen production Energy storage



Competitive Outlook

The competitive outlook segment tracks the activities of the leading market players operating in the global Nafion market. In addition, the report provides an extensive analysis of the product portfolio and marketing strategies adopted by each market players in the Nafion market.

Key findings included in the report:

Historical and projected trends influencing the prospects of the Nafion market

Thorough assessment of the impact of the economic and government policies on the Nafion market

Accurate and precise data related to the market size of each product type

Analysis of the market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints in different countries

Impact of regulatory policies on the overall prospects of the Nafion market

