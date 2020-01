In-Car Infotainment Market Incredible Possibilities and Industry Growth 2027|Harman International, Denso Corporation, JVC Kenwood Corporation

Traditional car entertainment was redefined by information and entertainment system by having provided internet and digital radio. These radios gave access to unlimited music to the user from the outside world. Navigation system such as global positioning system (GPS) was already available as an independent product to the user in the market before entertainment and information system was introduced. With the combination of navigation system and entertainment & information system, the system altogether became more valuable. In-car information system was previously only the part of luxury vehicles but now evolving as a differentiable part for mid-segment vehicles. In-car infotainment offer both information along with entertainment services and replaces multiple products to offer improved user experience.

Top Key Players: Harman International, Denso Corporation, JVC Kenwood Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Alpine Electronics Inc., Pioneer Corporation, TomTom International B.V., Blaupunkt GmbH, and Nuance Communications, Inc. among others are some of the chief players in the industry.

In-car infotainment include features such as better connectivity, enhanced user experience and a wide range of entertainment options. The global in-car infotainment market consist of products such as video screen DVD players, navigation systems, rear seat entertainment, audio system with radio and other software with its accessories. Among these, radio services, navigation services and internet services are one of the foremost services offered. Innovative GPS systems has empowered smoother driving experience by safeguarding easier positioning, accessibility and convenience to the drivers. 3D rear view camera technology in cars has been able to offer enhanced view of the surroundings around the vehicle preventing accidents. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi services in cars have made communication much easier and simpler while driving. Hence, technological improvements made the global in-car infotainment systems market bolster and is anticipated to develop in the coming years.

Dashboard of cars are now comparable with a mobile PC due to its versatile features. Development of technologies such as responsive touch screens, HD display monitors, voice recognition technology, touch sensitive buttons and smart driver distraction mitigation systems which can automatically deactivate selected functions when the vehicle is moving are the key factors driving the global in-car infotainment market. Privacy and security are few of the factors that are hindering the growth of the global in-car infotainment market. The growth of global in-car infotainment market is directly associated to the development of the global automobiles market. Thus, increase in automobiles sales globally will lead to increase in the demand for global in-car infotainment market.

The global in-car infotainment market can be segmented by products into audio unit, video unit, display unit, navigation unit and others. Further, the global in-car infotainment market can be classified by application namely, navigation, entertainment, telematics and others. In-car infotainment classifications can be based on the connectivity technology into internet, Bluetooth, near field communication (NFC) and Wi-Fi. It is further bifurcated on the basis of regions into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Europe dominates the global in-car infotainment market capturing the largest share. The global market for in-car infotainment emerging in Asia Pacific region owing to increasing per capita income of people, rising living standards, preference for luxury cars, rising employment level and others. Companies are focusing on creating applications which will deliver live traffic details and updates about parking as increased adoption of smartphones may hamper navigation systems growth in near future. Furthermore, wireless technology infrastructure is expected to bolster the growth for global in-car infotainment market.

