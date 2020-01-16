India Biscuits Market Report Analysis and Forecast by 2025: By Top key players are Parle Products Pvt. Ltd., Britannia Industries, ITC Limited etc…

Biscuit industry is one of the largest food industries in India, produces 5000 tons of biscuits every day. Rise in the innovation of biscuits product offerings, increasing per capita household income, the surge in consumer spending on food products will lead the market over the forecast period.

Bakery industry is one of the oldest businesses in India, which is modernizing and is constantly changing in terms of product range and services due to the high nutrient value. India is the second largest producer of biscuits in the world after the USA. Increasing indulgence, health concerns, and familiarity with luxurious taste, which has developed among Indian consumers, have led Indian manufacturers to experiment with a variety of biscuits and cookies. This has also led to higher growth in the premium segment compared to the economic and mid segments of the industry.

India Biscuits Market Competitive Landscape

Companies such as Parle Products Pvt. Ltd., Britannia Industries, ITC Limited, Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd., Surya Food & Agro Ltd., Anmol Biscuits Ltd., SAJ FOOD PRODUCTS (P) LTD, UNIBIC Foods India Pvt. Ltd., Dukes Products India Limited, and Mrs Bector Food Specialities ltd., Patanjali, Dukes, Horlicks, Karachi Bakery are the leading players in the India biscuits market.

Retail stores Distribution channel is projected to dominate the India biscuits market during the forecast period.

On the basis of the distribution channel, the India biscuits market has been segmented into Retail Stores, Specialty Retailers, and Online Distributors. The retail store’s channel is witnessing high growth. Retail stores have high growth potential due to the presence of large middle-income group further new wave of expansion through the compact store format will favor the biscuits demand in retail stores. Convenience stores represent the largest segment followed by supermarkets and hypermarkets owing to the rising number of health-conscious consumers, expanding the working population and increasing urbanization are boosting the country’s biscuits market. Apart from normal stores e-commerce is the next big sector in India.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast market size of the India biscuits market, in terms of value & volume.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms value, on the basis of region by segmenting India biscuits market into four regions namely, North, South, East, and West.

To outline, categorized and forecast the India biscuits market on the basis of category, packaging type and distribution channel.

To examine competitive developments like expansions, technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the India biscuits market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors, affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

