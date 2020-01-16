India Travel & Tourism Market 2019 – By Size, Share, Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2025 | MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited, Yatra Online Private Limited, India, Cleartrip Pvt. Ltd are the Top Key Players

According to report by BlueWeave Consulting, The India travel & tourism market is projected to grow with a significant growth rate during the forecast period 2019-2025.

The India travel & tourism industry has emerged as one of the key drivers of growth among the services sector in India.

Owing to the Growing infrastructural developments, increasing standards of living, and rising government focus on promoting tourism sector. India accounted for 4.81% of international tourist arrivals in the Asia Pacific in 2017, with rank 7th. Top 10 Source Countries for Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) in India in 2017 accounted for about 65.80%. Fast growth in India medical travel & tourism market can be attributed to the availability of cost-effective and high-quality medical treatment procedures offered at internationally renowned healthcare facilities.

India Travel & Tourism Market: Key Players

MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited, Yatra Online Private Limited, India, Cleartrip Pvt. Ltd., Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd., Thomas Cook (India) Ltd., Travel Corporation (India) Ltd., SOTC Travel Services Pvt. Ltd., Air India Limited, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Limited (MHRIL), Jet Airways (India) Limited, Cox & Kings Ltd., Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) are the key players of travel & tourism market in India.

Leisure & Recreation segment is the leading segment in the India travel & tourism market over the forecast period.

Leisure & Recreation is projected to be the dominating segment in India travel & tourism market followed by Medical purpose. Due to increasing stress, workloads, and anxiety people are finding it hard to find work-life balance. To reduce these entire problem people go with leisure and recreation activities help to nurture oneself provides a sense of balance and self-esteem.

Medical tourism is one of the fastest growing segments in India travel & tourism market. The main factor that attracts medical value travel to India is cost-effectiveness and treatment from recognized facilities at par with developed countries at a much lower cost. Growth in the market is also anticipated to be backed by growing world-class and standardized medical services and care with the help of the latest technology.

Southern Region accounts for largest share of the India travel & tourism market during the forecast period.

Southern India is the leading region in the India travel & tourism market and project to dominate the market during the forecast period 2019-2025. Medical facilities and wellness tourism are the major factors for the growth of this region. Leisure & recreation, which is the main purpose of visit in the country, accounts for the largest market share, on the back of increasing number of people visiting families and friends for various occasions and tour operators offering cheap packages. Tamil Nadu is the most visited tourist states destination in the Southern region by both Indian and International tourists.

Government Initiatives: Some of the major initiatives planned by the Government of India to give a boost to the tourism and hospitality sector of India

Statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, also known as ‘State of Unity’, was inaugurated in October 2018. It is the highest standing statue in the world at a height of 182 meters. It is expected to boost the tourism sector in the country and put India on the world tourism map

Under Budget 2018-19, the government has allotted USD 183.89 million for Integrated development of tourist circuits under Swadesh Darshan and Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD)

