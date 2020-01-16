Indian Beer Market Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts To 2025 | Top Players Included: United Breweries Limited, Carlsberg India Private Limited, Mohan Meakin Limited etc…

The Indian beer industry has been witnessing steady growth of 9.90% annually over the last ten years. Beer is slowly becoming a perfect after-work companion for corporate India. With increasing economic development, the level of anxiety and stress has also been increased in the Indian corporate world, People are finding it hard to find work-life balance & are looking for some refreshments in the evening. Beer is observed to be slowly becoming a primary drink for them.

The forthcoming maturation of the beer market combined with the growing middle class will positively open up for interesting export potentialities for breweries in India.

The Indian beer market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.90% over the forecast period 2019-2025. The beer market is matured in India over the years but still, it is highly confined to limited varieties. Traditionally Beer started in Europe and African Countries. Beer Industry in India unlike other emerging economy is still very traditional in nature and is largely controlled by Cooperatives and Independent Beer companies. Asia’s first brewery was incorporated in 1855 at Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh in India under the name “Dyer Breweries.” Beer is gradually more acceptable as a social drink and the urban youth in particular favors it as the preferred alcoholic beverage.

India Beer Market Competitive Landscape

Companies such as United Breweries Limited, Carlsberg India Private Limited, Mohan Meakin Limited, AB InBev India Pvt. Ltd, Molson Coors India Private Limited, B9 beverages private limited, SOM Distilleries and Breweries Limited, and DeVANS Modern Breweries Limited are the key players of beer market in India.

Strong Beer category is projected to be the leading segment of the overall India Beer market during the forecast period.

Strong beer segment is projected to be the dominating segment of India beer market due to high alcohol content. Indian is primarily a strong beer consuming nation but consumers are slowly shifting towards mild beers. Mild beer is projected to be the fastest growing segment for India beer market owing to low alcoholic and product diversification. The mild beer has high growth potential in the market with first-time alcohol drinkers preferring to consume mild beer or craft beer to get the acquired taste of beer for frequent consumption. The growth in the urban population has led the consumers to adopt improved lifestyle and better living.

Mild Beer segment is the fastest growing category in the India Beer market during the forecast period.

On the basis of the category, the India beer market has been segmented into Strong Beer and Mild Beer. The Mild beer market is expected to have a high healthy CAGR over the forecast period and projected to break the share of a strong bear market in India. Indian is primarily a strong beer consuming nation but consumers are slowly shifting towards mild beers owing to changing consumer taste, and rise in the availability of the product. The market is attracting many foreign players. The growth in the urban population has led the consumers to adopt improved lifestyle and better living.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast market size of the India beer market, in terms of value & volume.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms value, on the basis of region by segmenting India beer market into four regions namely, North, South, East, and West and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized and forecast the India beer market on the basis of category, packaging type and distribution channel.

To examine competitive developments like expansions, technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the India beer market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors, affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

