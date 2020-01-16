Industrial Protective Fabrics Market to Develop Rapidly by 2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Industrial Protective Fabrics market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Industrial Protective Fabrics market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

The Industrial Protective Fabrics market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Industrial Protective Fabrics market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Industrial Protective Fabrics market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

In this Industrial Protective Fabrics market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Novel Development

The industrial protective fabrics market has a highly competitive and fragmented vendor landscape due to the presence of numerous companies in the market. Some of the key players in the industrial protective fabrics market include DowDupont, Milliken & company, Teijin Limited, W. Barnet GmbH & Co. KG, and TenCate Protective Fabrics. Additionally, these players are involving into a merger, acquisitions, new product launches, and partnerships in order to cater to the growing demand for these protective fabrics.

In 2016, HexArmor Company has introduced the series of gloves, which offer enhanced gripping options and provide users and compatibility with high temperature and pressure.

In 2018, DuPont Company has launched garments made with Nomex fibers, which have an advanced performance during protection worker from fire and thus, considered as personal protective equipment (PPE).

Global Industrial Protective Fabrics Market: Key Trends

Protective clothes are aimed to protect a person to contact with the surrounding temperature, fire, and chemical exposures. Thus, the clothing manufactured from these fabric has robust applications across fire & heat resistant, cold resistant, chemical resistant, UV resistant, and ballistic & mechanical resistant. Rising mishaps and accidents across industries are encouraging adoption of the industrial protective fabric-based clothing is driving the growth of the global industrial protective fabric market.

Additionally, numerous governments and governmental bodies such as Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) of the U.S. and Health and Safety Executive (HSE) of the UK are considering safety as a key part to save lives from industrial mishaps. Thus, these bodies have imposed stringent regulations and taking initiatives to improve workplace safety of workers, which has encouraged industries to adopt numerous safety precautions. Additionally, these bodies have made first aid and safety kit mandatory on production plant. These regulations are resulting in an increased level of awareness about safety and use of protective fabrics. The aforementioned factors are fuelling growth of the global industrial protective fabric market.

However, the high cost of protective clothing and the adoption of alternatives are limiting the market’s growth. Additionally, lack of awareness and carelessness toward the use of these products are posing as a challenge to the growth of the global industrial protective fabric market. Nevertheless, widening industries such as oil & gas and pharmaceuticals are expected to provide opportunities to the industry players across the developing countries.

Global Industrial Protective Fabrics Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, the industrial protective fabrics market could be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Of these, Asia Pacific is expected to be dominant regions in the industrial protective fabrics market in terms of demand, revenue, and consumption by the end of the forecast period. This growth is attributable to the rising production of electric vehicles mainly in the developed region coupled with rapid industrialization in developing countries such as India and China.

