Inland Waterways Vessels Market Analysis, Size, Regional Outlook, Share, Trend, Growth, Analysis and Forecast 2018 – 2028

Drivers and Restraints

Several factors are proving beneficial for the global inland waterways market. Foremost among them is the continued government support modernization and upgradation of port facilities. Apart from that, strict standards for making ships reliable and fit for operations in waterways are also having a positive impact on the market. Those consist of mandatory certificates showing they are in good shape and the goods being transported are not harmful or damaging. This is expected to contribute positively to revenue.

The global inland waterways vessels market is receiving a major fillip from the incorporation of latest, advanced technologies to improve performance. Those not just help to improve safety but also enable to bring down operating costs. For instance, many savvy companies are outfitting sensors in vessels to monitor performance and up safety considerably. This serves to cut back costs resulting from damages. Besides, they are also seen banking upon GPRS facilities, advanced navigation systems, and GPS or GLONASS technology. This makes inland waterways vessels perfect for import and export companies.

Posing a challenge to the global inland waterways vessels market, on the other hand, is the high cost of purchasing the ships and maintaining them. The stringent rules and regulations, inclement weather, and longer delivery time are other factors hampering the market.

Global Inland Waterways Vessels Market: Trends and Opportunities

Currently, the non-passenger vessels hold an outsize share in the global inland waterways vessels market with respect to volume. The segment is predicted to dominate in the near term as well reason being the large number of workboats such as general cargo ships and fishing vessels. The segment of non-passenger vessels is also getting boosted by increasing transportation of liquid cargo and dry cargo.

Global Inland Waterways Vessels Market: Regional Analysis

When it comes of the key geographical regions in the global inland waterways vessels market, Asia Pacific accounts for a leading share. This is mainly on account of the growing trade and commerce in the region and the tourism boom. Besides, abundance of waterways channels has also served to support the vast number of freight traffic.

Meanwhile, the inland waterways vessels market in North America is predicted to rise as well because of the rising usage of inland waterways for transferring agricultural products. Apart from that, surging shale oil and gas production, which needs to be transferred from one place to another, is also providing a solid boost to the North Americas inland waterways vessels market.

Global Inland Waterways Vessels Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent participants in the global inland waterways vessels market are European Cruise Service, CMA CGM Group, Sanmar, Rhenus Group, and Viking. They are seen building more advanced vessels with new types of materials and leveraging latest technologies.

