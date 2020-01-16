Internal Olefins Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Internal Olefins market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Internal Olefins market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

In this Internal Olefins market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Trends and Opportunities

Some of the other key factors likely to work well for the global internal olefins market are the rising demand for environment-friendly synthetic fluids from across a number of industries. Strict emission-related regulations governing a number of industries is the chief factor driving this trend. Moreover, the rising global demand for oil and gas is also emerging as a leading growth driver for the market as internal olefins find vast usage in oil drilling activities. Furthermore, the rising global consumption of agrochemicals and the steadily expanding agriculture sector in emerging as well as developed economies are working well for the internal olefins market.

However, the growth prospects of the market could be restricted to a certain extent by the easy availability of substitutes such as poly-alpha-olefins. Moreover, the fluctuating costs of raw materials could also negatively impact the market to a certain extent over the report’s forecast period.

Global Internal Olefins Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

From a geographical standpoint, the report examines the internal olefins market in regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Of these, the market in North America presently holds the dominant share in the overall market and is expanding at a promising pace in the present scenario as well. Increased resources invested on oil and gas exploration activities and the steadily expanding shale gas sector are all likely to further strengthen the position of the North America internal olefins market on the global front in the near future as well.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the report’s forecast period and gain a larger share by the end of the forecast period. Vast rise in the production of vehicles in the region and the high usage of synthetic lubricants in automotive applications will strengthen the regional market over the report’s forecast period.

The rising global demand for internal olefins has attracted many new players in the market in the past few years, vastly intensifying the level of competition. Despite this, the market remains largely concentrated with a massive share of the market vested in the hands of the top few companies. Established players have been focusing on ways of enhancing production volumes by investing in their capacity expansion. Leading vendor Shell Chemical LP has recently expanded the production capacity of its Louisiana linear alpha olefins plant. Some of the leading companies operating in the global internal olefins market are Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc., INEOS Group Limited, Halliburton Company, Sasol Limited, Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., Schlumberger Limited, Chevron Corporation, Shrieve Chemical Company, SABIC, and Royal Dutch Shell plc.

