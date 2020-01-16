Isoprene Rubber Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2017 – 2025

Study on the Global Isoprene Rubber Market

According to the report, owing to the growing demand for isoprene rubber products, significant advances in Isoprene Rubber technology, and growing investment for research and development activities, the Isoprene Rubber market is projected to grow at CAGR of XX% through the forecast period.

The data collected by our analysts from credible primary and secondary sources provides answers to some top queries related to the global Isoprene Rubber market.

The market study bifurcates the global Isoprene Rubber market on the basis of product type, regions, application, and end use industry. The insights are backed by accurate and easy to understand graphs, tables, and figures.

Trends and Prospects

Isoprene is known as a structural motif in most of the biological systems. The isoprenoids such as tetraterpenes and carotenes are derived from isoprene. Other substances and compounds derived from isoprene include retinol, phytol, dolichols, tocopherols, and squalene among others.

As isoprene rubber has similar physical and chemical properties as that of a natural rubber, isoprene is used in host of applications. It does not contain fatty acids, proteins and other substances that are present in natural rubber. The various applications of isoprene include tires, shock absorbers, automotive mounts, adhesives, sporting goods, healthcare items, and coatings among others.

Growing market demand for isoprene from the automotive industry is the major factor driving the global isoprene rubber market. In addition, growing awareness has given rise to usage of gloves for various purposes. Therefore, the increasing demand for isoprene from the medical and healthcare sector is also expected to boost demand for isoprene in the near future. One of the drivers in developing bio-based isoprene is its capability to utilize low cost sugars derived from biomass, and provide a green preliminary material for products such as styrene block copolymers, for its use as adhesive and other applications.

With rising research and development activities along with innovations, the wide range of applications in the end user industries are expected to provide opportunities for the growth of the global isoprene market. The potential for bio-isoprene is also expected to boost opportunities for isoprene in the isoprene rubber market.

Isoprene Rubber Market: Key Segments

North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW) are the major segments for the global isoprene rubber market. Asia Pacific, especially China is expected to boost the market demand for isoprene due to the growing automotive industry in the region. North America and Europe are also expected to fuel demand for isoprene owing to the growing hygiene awareness among people. This hygiene awareness has led to a rise in demand for isoprene from the healthcare sector, thereby driving the growth of the isoprene rubber market.

Isoprene Rubber Market: Key Market players

The key players of the isoprene rubber market are: JSR, Kaixin, Lanzhou Xinlan, Nizhnekamskneftekhim, Sinopec, Togliattikauchuk, Yikesi, Zhenjiang Xintian, Goodyear, Jinhai Deqi, Kuraray, Lyondellbasell, Shell, Synthez-Kauchuk, Formosa Plastics, Kraton Polymers, LCY, YUHUANG, ZEON and Zibo Luhua Hongjin, SINOPEC, Versalis(Polimeri Europa), TSRC, and ZEON among others.

Competitive Outlook

The competitive outlook segment tracks the activities of the leading market players operating in the global Isoprene Rubber market. In addition, the report provides an extensive analysis of the product portfolio and marketing strategies adopted by each market players in the Isoprene Rubber market.

