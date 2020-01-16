Jumbo Kraft Tubes Market to Partake Significant Development During 2019 – 2029

FMI’s latest report on Jumbo Kraft Tubes Market

The recent market intelligence study by Future Market Insights elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Jumbo Kraft Tubes market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at FMI find that the Jumbo Kraft Tubes Market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019 – 2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Jumbo Kraft Tubes among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

key players are giving more preference to jumbo kraft tubes for the branding and promotion of their products. Besides this, the fueling factors responsible for the increasing demand for jumbo kraft tubes are recyclability and low manufacturing cost. Many paper and pulp industries are diversifying their product portfolios by adding kraft tubes products. The cost of kraft paper is slightly more than regular paper. Still, more preference for kraft tubes is being witnessed, owing to their increased strength and protection attributes. The growth of the jumbo kraft tubes market is also being boosted due to increasing shipping, mailing, and packaging applications. Jumbo kraft tubes have rising opportunities with dry food packaging, and storage of blueprint and other important documents of architecture and construction industries and textile industries.

In spite of the positive outlook, some restraining factors might slow down the growth of the global jumbo kraft tubes market, such as the substitution of kraft tubes with cardboard and fiberboard tubes. However, these substitutes incur an additional cost of packaging as compared to kraft tubes.

Jumbo Kraft Tubes Market: Regional Overview

Jumbo kraft tubes have wide applications in many end-use industries. Hence, for attractive storage and packaging, jumbo kraft tubes are accepted worldwide. The North America market is expected to create potential opportunities for jumbo kraft tubes, as many consumers are willing to pay more for attractive packaging. Vast urbanization and increasing purchasing power of consumers are expected to increase the jumbo kraft tubes market in the United States. The Latin America market is also expected to increase the prospects of the jumbo kraft tubes market. Brazil and Mexico are mature markets for cardboard packaging. It is expected that, these markets will showcase lucrative opportunities for the jumbo kraft tubes market through enhance product portfolios. Emerging markets in Asia Pacific such as India, China, and Indonesia are expected to boost the jumbo kraft tubes market significantly. The Europe jumbo kraft tube market is mature, and sluggish growth is projected to be witnessed.

Jumbo Kraft Tubes Market: Key Players

Key players in the jumbo kraft tubes market are as follows:

Ace Paper Tube

Valk Industries Inc.

Western Container Corporation

Chicago mailing Tubes Co.

Paper Tubes and Sales

Yazoo Mills Inc.

RIDGID Paper Tube Corporation

Pacific Paper Tube

The market is dominated by these key players. However many new start-ups, small-, and medium-scale industries are contributing to significant revenue generation in the jumbo kraft tubes market.

Jumbo Kraft Tubes Market: Trends

In August 2018, Yazoo Mills Inc. completed its second manufacturing facility located in Hanover, PA, for increasing its production capacities of paper tubes and mailing tubes.

The jumbo kraft tubes market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on jumbo kraft tubes market segments and geographies.

Regional analysis includes –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

