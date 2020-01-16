Knee Replacement Devices Growth to be Fuelled by 2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Knee Replacement Devices market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Knee Replacement Devices market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

In this Knee Replacement Devices market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Key Trends

The incidence of knee-related issues is escalating at a high pace. This has encouraged the adoption of total knee arthroplasty (TKA) or total knee replacement (TKR). Long lifespans of these devices, development of superior quality devices and materials used in knee replacements, and the designing of customized treatments and knee transplants are some of the chief drivers of the global knee replacement devices market.

According to the findings of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, nearly 90% of the patients who underwent knee replacement surgeries experience much lesser pain. In several cases, patients can resume their routine activities such as walking and playing golf. As a result, the global demand for knee replacement devices is expected to soar.

Global Knee Replacement Devices Market: Market Potential

Increased levels of accuracy and automation are expected to enable further expansion of the market. In addition, the market is expected to gain from the recent robotics advances in the healthcare sector. For instance, in March 2017, a total knee replacement surgery was performed at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood, Kentucky (U.S.) with the help of Mako robotic-arm system. The novel robotic surgery solution by Stryker offers more surgical accuracy, improving natural movement and reducing post-surgery pain. The procedure, being lesser invasive than traditional surgery, is expected to witness increasing demand. Moreover, the surgeon can sketch a pre-surgical plan for each individual knee replacement implant. Although the robotic arm received FDA approval in 2015, it is expected to enter the commercial market only by 2018.

A number of research studies for developing more effective knee replacement devices are conducted around the world. For instance, ConforMIS has recently announced positive results from its iTotal PS total knee replacement research study. Knee kinematics of 13 participants implanted with iTotal PS customized knee replacement device were compared with that of 18 participants implanted with Zimmer Biomet’s NexGen PS total knee replacement device. The findings reveal the greater efficiency displayed by iTotal PS knee replacement device.

Global Knee Replacement Devices Market: Regional Outlook

The presence of the leading global players including Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Stryker Corp, and Johnson & Johnson in the U.S. has been contributing toward the expansion of the knee replacement devices market in North America. Higher incidence of chronic diseases that create increased joint tension and wear in Europe and North America is propelling the demand for knee replacement devices across several countries.

Vast patient base, growing healthcare expenditure, and greater adoption of technology in healthcare have been encouraging the expansion of the knee replacement devices market in Asia Pacific. The prevalence of knee-related conditions and growing disposable incomes of people also promise favorable growth prospects in countries such as Japan, Singapore, China, India, and Malaysia.

Global Knee Replacement Devices Market: Competitive Analysis

Smith & Nephew, DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, ConforMis, Stryker, Exactech, ORTOSINTESE, Elite Surgical, Arthrex, Ortho Development, Baumer, PETER BREHM, Medacta, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Aesculap Implant Systems, and Corentec are some of the major companies operating in the global knee replacement devices market.

