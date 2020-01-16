Laparoscopic Trocars Market With Top Business Growing Strategies, Technological Innovation And Emerging Trends Of Outlook To 2025

A trocar is a pen-shaped medical device that provides access to the abdominal cavity during a laparoscopic surgery. The trocar has a sharp triangular point at one end located inside a hollow tube known as cannula or sleeve. Laparoscopy requires less abdominal incisions generally ranging from 1 to 5 with the help of a camera for visualization. The tip design of a trocar has experienced continuous advancements with respect to material, edge, and design transparency.

Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, advancement in technology, enhanced surgical expertise of clinicians, and growing number of laparoscopic procedures are factors contributing to the growth of the global laparoscopic trocars market. However, lack of health awareness, high cost of laparoscopic surgeries, and unavailability of medical facilities in underdeveloped regions are factors restraining the global market growth. Large unmet need in specialized surgeries, increasing investment in research and development, and favorable reimbursement policies have created lucrative opportunities for new entrants in the global market.

The global laparoscopic trocars market is segmented based on product type, usage, end-user, application, and region. In terms of product type, the market is segmented as nature, size, and shape of trocar tip. The nature segment is categorized into radially expanded trocars, optical access trocars, direct trocars, open access trocars, and classic trocars. The size segment is classified into trocars ranging between 2 mm and 12 mm diameters. Among these, 5 mm and 10 mm trocars have captured significant market shares globally. The shape segment is classified into pyramidal trocars, conical trocars, and blunt trocars. Based on usage, the global market is segmented into disposable trocars and reusable trocars. The reusable trocar is a cost-effective solution as compared to the disposable trocar. The reusable trocars are versatile which comes in different diameters, shapes, and texture for instance, smooth as well as threaded version with or without stopcock. However, it is difficult to sterilize every small part of the trocar, and over a period of time, the trocar tips become blunt and the valves become leaky. In terms of end-user, the market has been segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory care settings, and specialty care centers. Based on application, the global laparoscopic trocars market is segmented into general surgery, gynecological surgery, bariatric surgery, colorectal surgery, and urological surgery. The gynecological surgery and general surgery segments hold significant shares of the global laparoscopic trocars market. However, the bariatric surgery segment is expected to expand at a fast growth rate during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global laparoscopic trocars market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Among the regions, North America is a dominant market owing to increasing number of laparoscopic surgeries, high class health infrastructure, and available skilled workforce to perform the procedures.

Europe is the second largest market for laparoscopic trocars owing to high disposable income and presence of advanced diagnostic and therapeutic technologies. Asia Pacific and Latin America are expected to grow rapidly due to rising surgical medical tourism, expanding health care infrastructure, and growing health care awareness.

Major players operating in the global laparoscopic trocars market include Medtronic, CONMED, B. Braun Melsungen AG, WISAP Medical Technology GmbH, Unimicro Medical Systems Co. Ltd, SURKON MEDICAL CO., LTD., Sferamed Healthcare Group, Changzhou Ankang Medical Instruments Co., LTD., STERIS plc., KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Ethicon US, LLC., Genicon, Inc., and Olympus.