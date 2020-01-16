Latest Comprehensive Report on Warehouse Storage Systems Market is Booming Worldwide | Forecast 2024

“Warehouse Storage Systems Market Industry Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024

Warehouse Storage System is designed for storage of materials in warehouse.

6 most common types:

1. Static Shelving

As the name suggests, static shelves are storage mechanisms that are designed to stay in one place. For the most part, they are meant to hold inventory that is fairly lightweight (a few hundred pounds per shelf). It’s commonly used for storing inventory that needs continuous replenishment.

Because they’re not compatible with forklifts, static shelving is generally used with inventory that must be manually picked, placed, and/or organized. For your larger inventory, invest in a wide-span shelving system, which can hold more weight and can be used in higher-elevation configurations.

2. Mobile Shelving

Similar to static shelving, mobile shelving is a completely adjustable solution that is meant to hold your manually-picked items, but the difference here is that many of these systems are designed to hold more items in less space. With mobile shelving, shelves or cabinets are mounted on carriage and rail systems, eliminating fixed aisles and increasing productivity by making inventory more accessible, even when space is tight.

Mobile shelving designs typically include level tracks that can either be manual or mechanized. Some even come equipped with locking systems to control access to inventory.

3. Pallet Racking

For the busiest and largest warehouses, pallet racking systems are usually treated as the centerpiece of the operation. Typically, pallet racking systems are made out of wood, metal, or plastic and hold inventory that is received in large boxes. Depending on the height, the boxes are placed on the pallet racking system with the help of a forklift or an automated mechanism.

There are a variety of sub-categories of pallet racking systems, including carton-flow racking, cantilever racking, coil racking, double-deep racking, drive-in racking, drive-through racking, high-bay racking, mobile racking, narrow aisle racking, pallet live racking, push back racking, shuttle racking, and vertical racking. Most often, warehouses will choose systems based on weight limits, flexibility, and whether or not the system demands a change in infrastructure.

4. Multi-Tier Racking

A great choice for large stocks of items that have small unit sizes, multi-tier racking is a system that is designed to capitalize on vertical space. Because no warehouse is one-size-fits-all, many multi-tier racking options are flexible, with the ability to add or remove tiers depending on your current needs.

Mostly, multi-tier racking concerns relatively lightweight items that are picked and organized manually. To get the most out of this warehouse storage system, organize each tier strategically and pack items as densely as possible, while at the same time paying attention to weight limits and ceiling-to-rack height compliance guidelines.

5. Mezzanine Flooring

If you have the budget and your strategic warehouse layout allows for it, mezzanine flooring is an effective and space-saving storage option. Essentially, mezzanine flooring is a second (or third, or fourth) floor that is constructed above the main warehouse floor.

Because of the intrusive nature of the build, this is likely one of the more expensive options that a warehouse can choose, but it also has the most potential for customized features, such as lighting, lift-systems, and conveyors.

6. Wire Partitions Wire partitions

While mezzanine flooring is one of the more high-tech options, wire partitions are on the other end of the spectrum. Wire partitions are, effectively, strategically-placed wire cages that are meant to be installed and torn down quickly and easily.

Often, the inventory that is housed within wire partitions are the items that may need special security. Some warehouses are even known to use wire partitions to construct makeshift, temporary offices for managers who work on the floor.

